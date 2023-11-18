The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks notes: Taylor Hall hopes latest return marks start of healthier chapter

The veteran forward missed six of the Hawks’ first 14 games due to shoulder and leg/knee injuries. But after playing nearly 17 minutes Saturday, he’s optimistic he can finally settle into a rhythm.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks notes: Taylor Hall hopes latest return marks start of healthier chapter
Taylor Hall skates with the puck.

Taylor Hall returned to the Blackhawks’ lineup Saturday after another injury held him out of the past two games.

AP Photo/George Walker IV

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After two months laden with injuries, Taylor Hall hopes Saturday marks the beginning of a healthier second chapter within his first Blackhawks season.

“It has been a weird start to my year with being out for games three separate times,” Hall said. “But [I’m] just working through some things, trying to get better as the nights go on and trying to find a way to show what kind of player I am. Once I get [to] playing a few games in a row, I think I’ll be OK.”

The left leg/knee injury Hall suffered Nov. 9 at the Lightning initially looked a lot more severe than something that ultimately cost him only two games. In that sense, he is fortunate.

Still, the former league MVP has had very little opportunity so far to settle in a rhythm, given he also missed four games in October with a shoulder issue. He said he felt “pretty good” health-wise Saturday, just not quite in perfect “game form.”

Slotted on the second-line left wing next to Lukas Reichel, he logged 16:39 of ice time, during which he recorded five shots on goal — tied with Seth Jones for the team lead and his most in his first nine games as a Hawk.

“He’s strong on the puck,” coach Luke Richardson said. “He’s just going to get better. That was his first game back in, and we’ve seen that he continues to get stronger every game he plays.”

Johnson thankful for role

Back in training camp, depth forward Reese Johnson’s willingness to make an earnest pitch — to anyone who asked — why he should make the Hawks’ NHL roster was admirable.

The fact he shunned the usual cliches about controlling what one can control and actually described why he believed his on-ice improvement and impact on the team’s off-ice culture was valuable demonstrated his simultaneous confidence and lack of ego.

And so far, the Hawks’ roster decisions have indicated they agree with him. Not only is Johnson still here — and not only has he dressed in more than half the team’s games (eight of 15) — but when playing, his average ice time is actually up nearly a minute from last season (11:01 to 11:51).

“I’m definitely happy with being a Blackhawk still,” Johnson said Friday. “Every day in this league is a privilege, so I try to not get complacent.”

Physicality remains the main tenet of his game, but he has focused on using that physicality in more constructive ways — trying to force turnovers or create pressure on the forecheck — rather than simply racking up empty-calorie hits.

“It’s not always just running around and hammering guys,” he said. “That’s part of the game [for] maybe a shift or two here and there to swing the momentum. But...you want to have the puck and hold onto the puck. That’s honestly one thing I always want to get better at. To stay in the league for a long time with my role, that’s going to be a huge part.”

Lankinen’s revenge

Former Hawks goalie Kevin Lankinen was stellar Saturday for the Predators, saving 29 of 31 shots to earn the win in his first game against the Hawks since they let him walk as a restricted free agent in summer 2022.

The affable Finn has thrived in general since becoming Juuse Saros’ backup in Nashville, albeit with a small workload. He boasts a .915 save percentage and plus-0.4 GSAA in 23 appearances since the start of last season.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Alex Vlasic achieving NHL dream a drive away from where he dreamed it
Lukas Reichel shows signs of life, scoring first goal in Blackhawks’ loss to Lightning
Blackhawks notes: Goalie Drew Commesso’s adjustments leading to early AHL success
Blackhawks goalie Petr Mrazek, healthy at last, enjoying stellar start to season
Blackhawks prospects Nolan Allan, Ethan Del Mastro adjusting to AHL life together
Philipp Kurashev’s chemistry with Connor Bedard bodes well for him and Blackhawks
The Latest
Purdue_Northwestern_Football.jpg
College Sports
Northwestern beats Purdue to become bowl-eligible
Cam Porter scored a pair of rushing touchdowns to help Northwestern win 23-15 on Saturday in Evanston.
By Sun-Times wires
 
Chance the Rapper waves to the crowd during a tree lighting ceremony at the Museum of Science and Industry, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. The ceremony celebrated the opening of “Christmas Around the World” and “Holidays of Light,” and included an appearance by Chance the Rapper, who announced the return of SocialWorks’ “A Night at the Museum.”
Entertainment and Culture
Chance the Rapper rings in the holidays at Museum of Science and Industry tree lighting
“I’ve been coming here since I was a shorty,” the Grammy Award-winning rapper remarked before leading the excited crowd in a countdown to illuminate the majestic four-story spruce at the center of it all.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
Former Cubs bench coach Andy Green is joining the Mets front office as new manager Craig Counsell continues to mull coaching staff decisions. File photo.
Cubs
Coaches Johnny Washington, Andy Green leave Cubs to join Angels, Mets
The Angels hired Washington as hitting coach, and sources confirmed Green is set to join the Mets front office.
By Maddie Lee
 
A photo of Khalil Herbert reacting to a play during a game.
Bears
Bears activate RB Khalil Herbert from IR for Lions game
Herbert missed five games after spraining his ankle against the Commanders.
By Jason Lieser
 
A 16-year-old boy was shot Saturday on the Northwest Side.
Crime
Boy, 16, wounded in Northwest Side shooting
The boy was walking about 6:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of West Belmont Avenue when someone in a car fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 