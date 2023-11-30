The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Corey Perry apologies for actions, says he’s seeking help for alcohol abuse and mental health

“I will take whatever steps necessary to ensure this never happens again,” Perry said in a statement Thursday. “I hope to regain the trust and respect of everyone who has believed in me throughout my career.”

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Corey Perry apologies for actions, says he’s seeking help for alcohol abuse and mental health
Corey Perry released a statement Thursday apologizing for his misconduct.

Corey Perry released a statement Thursday apologizing for his misconduct.

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Ex-Blackhawks forward Corey Perry released a statement Thursday apologizing for his actions and adding he has begun seeking help for an alcohol abuse problem.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to the entire Chicago Blackhawks organization, including ownership, management, coaches, trainers, employees, and my teammates,” Perry said in the statement. “I would also like to apologize to my fans, and my family. I am embarrassed and have let you all down.”

“I have started working with experts in the mental health and substance abuse fields to discuss my struggles with alcohol, and I will take whatever steps necessary to ensure this never happens again. I hope to regain the trust and respect of everyone who has believed in me throughout my career.”

The Hawks terminated Perry’s contract Wednesday after a team investigation found he committed workplace misconduct last week — on a road trip in Columbus — that violated the team’s “internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments,” according to a Hawks statement Tuesday.

Perry, in his statement, also addressed blatantly false rumors that spread on social media Monday and Tuesday about the specific misconduct that occurred.

“I am sickened by the impact this has had on others, and I want to make it clear that in no way did this involve any of my teammates or their families,” Perry said. “Most importantly, I want to directly apologize to those who have been negatively affected and I am sorry for the additional impact to others it has created. My behaviour was inappropriate and wrong.”

This story will be updated.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Patrick Kane opens up about Blackhawks’ rebuild, joining Red Wings, hip surgery and more
Corey Perry misconduct timeline becoming slightly clearer, but contract grievance could add another twist
Patrick Kane could make his Red Wings debut next week at Buffalo
With Corey Perry gone, Blackhawks will rely on Nick Foligno as their de facto captain
Blackhawks beat Kraken after acquiring Anthony Beauvillier from Canucks
Blackhawks terminating Corey Perry’s contract after investigating workplace misconduct
The Latest
Ald. Ed Burke walks into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in January 2019.
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
Jurors hear famous Burke quip about landing ‘the tuna,’ after defense fails to sink the trial
U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall denied a request for mistrial made over a remark about the “Chicago way of doing business” being “very corrupt.”
By Jon Seidel and Mariah Woelfel
 
An Israeli Air Force helicopter carrying an Israeli hostage released by Hamas lands at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel on Nov. 30, 2023.
Israel-Hamas War
Hamas frees more Israeli hostages as truce in Gaza lasts another day
Hamas freed two Israeli women Thursday afternoon and more hostage releases were expected to follow, the Israeli military said. At least 10 Israelis a day, along with other nationals, have been released during the truce, in return for Israel’s release of at least 30 Palestinian prisoners.
By Associated Press
 
The Browns’ Myles Garrett and the Bears’ Justin Fields.
Bears
NFL sets Bears-Browns Week 15 game for Sunday kickoff at noon
Five Week 15 games were unscheduled heading into the season, including that one.
By Jason Lieser
 
Southern California guard Bronny James
College Sports
Bronny James cleared by doctors to return to USC after cardiac arrest
A James family spokesperson said in a statement Thursday that the 19-year-old will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week and resume practice next week. He will be able to play in games “soon after,” it said.
By Beth Harris | Associated Press
 
A U.S. Postal Service van
Crime
Chicago man charged with robbing U.S. mail carriers at gunpoint in Forest Park
Devan Flax allegedly robbed a mail carrier Sunday in the 900 block of Beloit Avenue and another on Tuesday in the 1100 block of Beloit Avenue.
By Cindy Hernandez
 