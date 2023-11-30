Corey Perry apologies for actions, says he’s seeking help for alcohol abuse and mental health

Ex-Blackhawks forward Corey Perry released a statement Thursday apologizing for his actions and adding he has begun seeking help for an alcohol abuse problem.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to the entire Chicago Blackhawks organization, including ownership, management, coaches, trainers, employees, and my teammates,” Perry said in the statement. “I would also like to apologize to my fans, and my family. I am embarrassed and have let you all down.”

“I have started working with experts in the mental health and substance abuse fields to discuss my struggles with alcohol, and I will take whatever steps necessary to ensure this never happens again. I hope to regain the trust and respect of everyone who has believed in me throughout my career.”

The Hawks terminated Perry’s contract Wednesday after a team investigation found he committed workplace misconduct last week — on a road trip in Columbus — that violated the team’s “internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments,” according to a Hawks statement Tuesday.

Perry, in his statement, also addressed blatantly false rumors that spread on social media Monday and Tuesday about the specific misconduct that occurred.

“I am sickened by the impact this has had on others, and I want to make it clear that in no way did this involve any of my teammates or their families,” Perry said. “Most importantly, I want to directly apologize to those who have been negatively affected and I am sorry for the additional impact to others it has created. My behaviour was inappropriate and wrong.”

This story will be updated.

