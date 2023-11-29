Corey Perry misconduct timeline becoming slightly clearer, but contract grievance could add another twist

Corey Perry officially cleared unconditional waivers Wednesday, allowing the Hawks to terminate his contract.

But several outstanding questions remain. Will the details of Perry’s workplace misconduct ever become known? That answer is just as unclear as the details.

Will the NHL Players’ Association file a grievance related to the contract termination? That answer will become clear within a few months.

Here’s everything we know so far:

Timeline

Tuesday morning, Nov. 21: Perry participated in the Hawks’ practice at Fifth Third Arena. Afterward, while trying to locate his son in the lobby, he signed a number of autographs for other kids.

Tuesday afternoon: Perry flew with the Hawks to Columbus, one day before a road game against the Blue Jackets.

Tuesday night: An incident involving misconduct on Perry’s part occurred between Perry and a team employee in Columbus, per a report by ESPN’s Emily Kaplan.

Wednesday morning, Nov. 22: Perry participated as normal in the Hawks’ morning skate at Nationwide Arena.

Wednesday afternoon: A few hours before the game, the team — with Perry among them — filtered out of the Hilton Columbus Downtown to board buses for the short journey to the arena.

Outside the hotel, Hawks fan Ian McEachern and his son were part of a small group of fans standing and waiting for autographs. McEachern told the Sun-Times they took a picture with Perry and overheard him say he planned to walk the few blocks to the arena instead of taking the bus.

Wednesday night before puck drop: Hawks management was informed of Perry’s alleged misconduct, and Perry was abruptly scratched from the Hawks’ lineup. Defenseman Nikita Zaitsev dressed instead.

Wednesday night: After a 7-3 loss to the Blue Jackets, Hawks coach Luke Richardson described Perry’s scratch as an “organizational decision,” first indicating this might be an unusual situation.

Thursday, Nov. 23 through Monday, Nov. 27: The Hawks internally investigated the misconduct allegations against Perry. The NHL and NHLPA were notified, but the investigation was run by the team. The police were not involved since the misconduct was not considered a criminal matter.

Tuesday morning, Nov. 28: Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson met with players and coaches after morning skate, informing them the team intended to terminate Perry’s contract.

Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 29: Perry cleared waivers and his contract was terminated.

What comes next?

The NHLPA has up to 60 days to file a grievance claiming wrongful contract termination, and a spokesperson told the Sun-Times on Wednesday they are currently “reviewing the matter.” Perry’s agent, Pat Morris, did not respond to a request for comment regarding his intentions.

The fact Perry’s actions were not considered a criminal matter — in other words, that his actions may not have been illegal, just inappropriate — could provide significant grounds for a grievance. That process, it’s worth noting, would likely require airing the details of the misconduct.

Other recent instances of contract terminations around the NHL have usually involved more clear-cut illegal actions or violations of contract terms. The Coyotes terminated Alex Galchenyuk’s contract this summer after he was charged with a number of crimes, including private property hit and run and resisting arrest, and the Kings terminated Slava Voynov’s contract in 2017 after he served 90 days in jail for domestic assault.

Notable recent NHLPA grievances — both of which resulted in financial settlements — involved the Kings’ attempt to Mike Richards’ contract in 2015 (after he was charged with attempting to traffic Oxycodone into Canada) and the Sharks’ attempt to terminate Evander Kane’s contract last year (for failure to report and presenting a fake vaccination card).

Considering that Perry’s contract was in its final year and that the Hawks possess ample salary-cap space, however, even a settled grievance might be worth it to the organization. Their top priorities in this situation seem to be improving their internal culture and establishing a no-tolerance approach to misconduct, not saving money.

