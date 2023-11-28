Blackhawks to terminate Corey Perry’s contract after finding ‘unacceptable’ conduct

Corey Perry is no longer a member of the Blackhawks.

The team placed the 19-year NHL veteran on unconditional waivers Tuesday — six days after his absence began — for the purposes of terminating his contract.

“After an internal investigation, the Chicago Blackhawks have determined that that Corey Perry has engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation of both the terms of his Standard Player’s Contract and the Blackhawks’ internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments,” the team said in a statement.

Perry was abruptly healthy-scratched last Wednesday in Columbus and had not been seen since. The 38-year-old Ontario native and former league MVP with the Ducks had played in each of the Hawks’ first 16 games this season after an offseason trade from the Lightning.

The team had remained unusually mum and secretive about his status, even after general manager Kyle Davidson held a news conference Saturday. Davidson is expected to hold another news conference Tuesday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

