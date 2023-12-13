The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Joey Anderson’s strong play cementing full-time Blackhawks roster spot

The Hawks’ decision to send Boris Katchouk through waivers and eventually to Rockford is proof of Anderson’s ascension up the depth chart. In 11 NHL games since his call-up, he has formed the team’s best forward line alongside Jason Dickinson.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Joey Anderson’s strong play cementing full-time Blackhawks roster spot
Blackhawks forward Joey Anderson has earned a full-time NHL spot with his strong play.

Blackhawks forward Joey Anderson has earned a full-time NHL spot with his strong play.

AP Photos

SEATTLE — Blackhawks forward Joey Anderson has played so well that he can be safely labeled a full-time member of the Hawks’ NHL roster, rather than a mere injury replacement, at this point.

The Hawks’ decision to send Boris Katchouk through waivers and eventually to Rockford is proof of that. Anderson, originally one of the Hawks’ final cuts at the end of training camp, has clearly leapt over Katchouk, who had previously been a healthy scratch in four straight games, on the depth chart.

Anderson, 25, has also surpassed Reese Johnson, who has been a healthy scratch in three of the last five games, and probably MacKenzie Entwistle, too. And if he keeps playing the way he has the past few weeks — while tallying four points in 11 NHL games so far this season — he’ll only continue ascending.

“[Joey brings] an incredible work ethic,” forward Jason Dickinson said Tuesday. “He’s playing simple, he’s not trying to do too much and he’s working extremely hard.

“He’s getting above pucks, he’s always recovering to the middle, he’s making sure he’s not getting beat on his one-on-one battles and he’s coming out of the corners with pucks very often. It’s going to translate to a very good hockey game if he’s doing all that.”

In a roundabout way, the fact Anderson was sent down to Rockford to start the year ended up benefiting him.

Having already bounced frequently between the NHL and AHL over the past five years in the Devils’ and Maple Leafs’ organizations, he wasn’t discouraged by the demotion. That mindset helped him dominate in Rockford, recording 16 points in 14 games while shouldering big power-play and penalty-kill roles.

When the Hawks called him up on Thanksgiving — in the wake of Taylor Hall’s season-ending injury and Corey Perry’s departure — his rhythm translated seamlessly.

“That’s probably been the most confident I’ve been, coming into the NHL, as far as holding onto pucks and making plays,” Anderson said.

Joey Anderson knows how to get to the dirty areas around the net.

Joey Anderson knows how to get to the dirty areas around the net.

Getty Images

His checking line with Dickinson and Nick Foligno has been by far the Hawks’ best lately. They’ve been effective defensively against opponents’ top trios while producing plenty of offense themselves.

Since Thanksgiving, the Hawks have outscored opponents 9-3 with a plus-15 shot-on-goal differential during Anderson’s five-on-five ice time. When he hasn’t been on the ice, they’ve been outscored 19-9 with a minus-69 shot-on-goal differential. The difference is enormous.

“That line is our staple right now of how we want to play,” coach Luke Richardson said.

Anderson’s ice time has increased to 13:53 per game, well above his 9:35 average in 14 appearances last season with the Leafs and also higher than his 12:56 average in 24 appearances last season with the Hawks (following his inclusion in the Jake McCabe/Sam Lafferty trade).

He has never been an agile skater by NHL standards, but his high hockey IQ nicely complements Dickinson. He knows precisely how to be pesky on the forecheck and get to dirty areas around the crease, creating tips and rebounds.

“It’s [about] making sure you’re picking your spots and not wasting energy chasing the game, doing things you don’t need to do,” Anderson said. “When I see a spot to dive in and go, I have to make it count.”

In an otherwise bland Hawks loss Tuesday, Anderson was a bright spot yet again. He nearly deflected in an Alex Vlasic shot on the game’s first shift and drew a holding penalty in the third period. The Hawks outshot the Oilers 8-5 during his ice time.

“[I’m] trying my best to not be comfortable but still play like I am, if that makes sense,” he said.

It’s a wise mindset indeed. But considering how things have sorted out, he can probably afford to get slightly more comfortable now.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks lose to Connor McDavid’s Oilers despite Connor Bedard’s highlight goal
Seth Jones’ injury, Kevin Korchinski’s absence leave Blackhawks with skeleton defense
Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard finding ways to be of assistance
Tony Granato takes leave from NBC Sports Chicago after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma
Blackhawks lose 4-2 in Connor Bedard’s first game against Alex Ovechkin
Blackhawks looking for Anthony Beauvillier to seize opportunity
The Latest
A QR code is displayed by a spectator as they arrive on day one of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 08, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia.
QR code scams put personal data at risk, FTC warns
Some of the ways scammers have used QR codes are by placing fraudulent QR codes on parking meters or by posing as legitimate businesses.
By Phyllis Cha
 
Chef Dominique Leach pours her own brand of BBQ sauce called Spice Betty BBQ Sauce onto some BBQ rib tips served at her Pullman restaurant called Lexington Betty Smokehouse, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Food and Restaurants
Chicago Restaurant Week 2024 lineup boasts nearly 400 local eateries
The 17-day event gives diners a chance to sample some of the area’s top dining destinations at a special fixed price.
By Dorothy Hernandez
 
Attorney Ken Piercey unrolls an heir tree showing more than 119 heirs in the $11 million estate of Joseph Stancak, a Chicagoan who died with no will and no immediate relatives.
Chicago
Will in SW Side recluse’s probate case allowed as evidence; heirs must wait decision on $11 million fortune
Admission of the will that mysteriously surfaced was not the ‘final word on validity,’ a Cook County judge said, leaving hope for distant relatives who had expected a share of Joseph Stancak’s millions.
By Mitch Dudek
 
An aerial view of the migrant camp construction site at 3710 S. California Ave. Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 5, 2023.
Immigration
Shelved Brighton Park migrant camp cost city nearly $1 million
State environmental regulators determined there were too many harmful metals and other toxic substances detected on the property for it to safely house asylum-seekers.
By Mitchell Armentrout and Fran Spielman
 
Dusek’s Tavern and Dining Room opened in 2013 inside Thalia Hall at 1807 S. Allport St. in Pilsen.
‘We achieved everything we set out to do’: Thalia Hall loses Dusek’s, seeks to expand building
Dusek’s Tavern and Dining Room announced Wednesday that it will shut down in Thalia Hall at the end of dinner service on New Year’s Eve. A public notice on the window shows a request to build a ‘two-story addition and outdoor cafe.’
By Erica Thompson
 