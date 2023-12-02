The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 2, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks send Wyatt Kaiser to AHL as part of big defensive shakeup

Isaak Phillips also went down to Rockford with Kaiser, while Louis Crevier was called up to the NHL for the first time. Jarred Tinordi’s activation off injured reserve sparked the shuffle Saturday.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks send Wyatt Kaiser to AHL as part of big defensive shakeup
Rookie defenseman Wyatt Kaiser was sent to Rockford on Saturday.

Rookie defenseman Wyatt Kaiser was sent to Rockford on Saturday.

AP Photo/Erin Hooley

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Blackhawks responded to rookie defenseman Wyatt Kaiser’s recent struggles with decisive action Saturday, sending Kaiser to the AHL for the first time.

The surprising — if probably justified — move was part of big shakeup in the defensive roster that had felt imminent for the past few days.

Isaak Phillips, whose season so far has been split between nine NHL and eight AHL appearances, was also reassigned to Rockford. Jarred Tinordi, who hadn’t played since Nov. 9 due to an oblique injury, was activated off injured reserve. And Louis Crevier was called up to the Hawks for the first time in his young career.

Tinordi and Nikita Zaitsev, who had previously been a healthy scratch in seven of the last eight games, formed the third pairing Saturday against the Jets.

Crevier, whom Hawks coaches watched play for Rockford on Friday against the Manitoba Moose in a convenient scheduling overlap, might make his NHL debut in the next few days. The 22-year-old former seventh-round pick is a towering 6-8.

“[He has] taken a really big step here in his second year [as a] pro,” Rockford coach Anders Sorensen said. “He’s really developed in terms of his positioning, his stick habits and his ability to break up plays because he’s so rangy.”

The most interesting news Saturday, however, regarded Kaiser and Phillips’ simultaneous demotions. They had been paired together for several weeks in the NHL, during which they endured some ups and downs.

“We didn’t have the luxury of giving each of them a veteran guy to lean on out there,” Hawks coach Luke Richardson said. “They had to work through things on the fly themselves. They’ve had some really good things at times, but right now, we think it’s best for them to go work on their game a little bit in the American League. [Our priority is] settling things with some veteran guys back there right now.”

Kaiser was extremely impressive during training camp, entering it as a roster-bubble guy and leaving it safely locked into a spot. But his play had gradually declined over the past two months, culminating in a really rough performance Thursday against the Red Wings.

Richardson had recently given him feedback about being more aggressive and sagging less on his gaps when defending opponents’ zone entries. But when he stepped up along the blue line Thursday, Robby Fabbri undressed him for a highlight-reel goal.

Kaiser’s 42.3% scoring-chance ratio (during five-on-five play) entered Saturday ranked fifth out of seven Hawks defensemen, ahead of only Tinordi (41.7%) and Zaitsev (38.3%) and behind Kevin Korchinski (47.1%), Phillips (45.5%), Seth Jones (43.5%), Connor Murphy (43.2%) and Alex Vlasic (42.9%).

He’s only 21 years old and possesses only 30 games of professional experience — entirely accumulated in the NHL after coming out of Minnesota-Duluth last spring — so the idea is some time in the AHL could help him rebuild his confidence. The Hawks have proven many times how patient they’re willing to be with prospects.

“He can play here. It’s just, for a young defenseman, can you do it every night and not get your confidence shattered a little bit?” Richardson said. “It’s hard to get it back in this league. [He’s] going to down to work on that and handling the puck a little bit more and...making simple plays, not making it too difficult. His skating ability gets him out of a lot of trouble, but it also can get him into trouble.”

Phillips, meanwhile, always seemed likely to go back down when Tinordi returned, but one could argue he earned the right to stay in the NHL with his play during this stint.

He made goal-saving plays Nov. 16 and Nov. 19 against the Lightning and Sabres, respectively, and then helped the Hawks kill the Kraken’s critical five-on-three power play Tuesday.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
With Corey Perry drama, Blackhawks are a cloud franchise
Connor Bedard shows maturity, poise when interrogated about false Corey Perry rumors
Corey Perry misconduct timeline becoming slightly clearer, but contract grievance could add another twist
Blackhawks fed up with special-teams struggles after loss to Red Wings
Travis Kelce looking to get on the ice with the Blackhawks
Corey Perry apologizes for actions, says he’s seeking help for alcohol abuse
The Latest
The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Mackinaw offloads 1,200 Christmas trees for families in need during the annual “Christmas Tree Ship” event on Saturday morning at Navy Pier.
Chicago
Chicago’s annual Christmas tree ship inspires ‘warm’ feelings on a cold day
For the 24th year, volunteers gleefully gathered to offload 1,200 Christmas trees, promised to families in need, from the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Mackinaw.
By Erica Thompson
 
Oak Park River Forest’s Max Johnson (13) blocks a shot by Fenwick’s Deonte Meeks (1) during the Chicago Elite Classic.
High School Basketball
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle (left) and County Treasurer Maria Pappas show off a jacket Pappas gave Preckwinkle on Thursday.
Columnists
A more tony Preckwinkle? Pappas adds a little wow to wardrobe of County Board president for the holidays
Toni Preckwinkle is known for her restrained yet clearly commanding presence, sporting a rather sensible, no flair look. Guess what Maria Pappas gave her for Christmas? “I thought Toni could use some Pappas style,” the treasurer told Sneed.
By Michael Sneed
 
AP23333032949231.jpg
Bulls
Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo cast shadow over Bulls that comes down to ‘culture’
As the Bulls remain uncompetitive and, in some minds, irrelevant, the Bucks are favored by a number of analysts to return to the NBA Finals in what would be their eighth straight postseason.
By Annie Costabile
 
Crime scene tape. File photo
Chicago
9-year-old boy in critical condition after fall from third-floor window in Rogers Park
He fell around 2 a.m. from an apartment building in the 1500 block of West Jonquil Terrace, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 