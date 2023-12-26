The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Back in Blackhawks’ lineup at last, Colin Blackwell plans to deliver more hits this season

Blackwell has finally returned after missing 10 months due to sports hernia surgery. During that time, he realized he wasn’t physical enough last season — something he is already making a noticeable effort to change.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Back in Blackhawks’ lineup at last, Colin Blackwell plans to deliver more hits this season
Colin Blackwell returned for his first three games of the season last week.

Colin Blackwell returned for his first three games of the season last week.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Blackhawks forward Colin Blackwell had 10 long months to think and reflect while recovering from sports hernia surgery.

And during that time, he read a stat that rattled him. From 2021-22 to 2022-23, he was one of just a handful of NHL players whose hits per game declined by more than 40%.

Indeed, running the numbers now, he averaged just 4.7 hits per 60 minutes last season with the Hawks, well below his career average of 6.6 and his previous-season average of 7.9 with the Kraken and Maple Leafs.

The 30-year-old Harvard grad knows the NHL’s hit stat-keeping can be somewhat unreliable, but he figured that large of a discrepancy had to mean something.

“It gave me some red flags of what I maybe changed,” Blackwell said Saturday. “I usually always play — and I think I still did last year — with a little chip on my shoulder. But it seemed like last year, a lot of bad things happened....[and] when you get into that bad mindset, it’s hard to get out of it.”

Heading into his season debut last week against the Avalanche — having finally healed enough to feel ready to play after an emotionally testing and draining recovery period — he thought through how he wanted to play differently this season.

“After watching the 30 games [I sat out], I saw what we needed: a little bit of a spark,” he said.

“The main thing was finishing checks and being hard to play against, and that translates into drawing penalties. That has always been my career [hallmark] and how I’ve gotten to that point. I think I did that for a good portion of last year, but I was maybe too inconsistent for what I’m used to.”

Blackwell might as well flush everything about last season, during which he not only made less of a physical impact but also struggled offensively. He tallied just two goals — waiting until Jan. 8 to get his first one — and eight assists. Coach Luke Richardson believed Blackwell had finally begun finding his game in January and February, but then the surgery shut him down.

He has looked like an entirely different player through his first three games this season, recording 10 hits — at a rate of 13.6 per 60 minutes — along with one assist, five shots on goal and two penalties drawn.

He was particularly impactful in the Avalanche game, to the point of being one of the Hawks’ best players that night. His third-period demolition of Nathan MacKinnon might be the team’s most memorable hit of the season to date.

Blackwell’s hit on Nathan MacKinnon inspired a number of funny reactions among the crowd and bench.

Blackwell’s hit on Nathan MacKinnon inspired a number of funny reactions among the crowd and bench.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Against the Canadiens, he failed to clear the defensive zone seconds before their fourth goal, but he also made a great play to set up a Jason Dickinson goal earlier on.

Until Richardson jumbled every forward line in Saturday’s meltdown loss to the Blues, Blackwell looked like a seamless replacement for now-injured Joey Anderson on Dickinson’s thriving third line.

“‘Blackie’ has brought a lot of intensity and emotion,” Dickinson said. “He already brings energy to games, and [after so] much time out, he’s raring to go. He’s itching for it. It’s contagious. It’s easy to build off his energy.”

The question now is whether Blackwell can keep this up throughout this season’s 49 remaining games without wearing himself — or his stamina levels — down again. Only time will tell.

“The reality of it is I didn’t get a summer [of training], didn’t get a preseason and missed 53 games collectively from last year and this year,” he said. “From that standpoint, with my body, I still have a long way to go. 

“That’s why I get here early and am one of the last ones to leave. [I’m] just trying to maintain [my strength] and make sure I don’t deal with what happened in the past.”

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson felt emotional ‘ups and downs’ of role in 2023
Blackhawks prospect updates: Six prospects to compete in world junior championships
Blackhawks not convinced Isaak Phillips has earned full-time NHL job yet
Connor Bedard creates signature highlight with lacrosse goal, but Blackhawks collapse against Blues
Blackhawks likely to be less active in NHL’s winter trade market than in past years
Kevin Korchinski returns to Blackhawks’ lineup in loss to Canadiens
The Latest
In this Sept. 7, 2018, file photo, Kanye West attends the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary Event held at Bethesda Terrace in Central Park during New York Fashion Week in New York.
Music
Ye issues apology in Hebrew for antisemitic comments
The statement from the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, arrives less than two weeks after he went on an antisemitic rant in Las Vegas while promoting his upcoming album “Vultures,” due out Jan. 12.
By Associated Press
 
A photo of Matt Eberflus coaching in a game.
Bears
Bears coach Matt Eberflus still looking for downfield passing in offense
He’s been asking for it all season, and it’s one of the biggest things this team is missing.
By Jason Lieser
 
Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns
Bears
1st-and-10: Wins adding up for Bears GM Ryan Poles
Montez Sweat as a multiplier ... DJ Moore and the trade for Carolina’s first-round pick ... Tremaine Edmunds/T.J. Edwards for Roquan ... even Darnell Wright over Jalen Carter looks like the prudent decision at this point. All Poles has to do now is get the QB right ...
By Mark Potash
 
A person jumps in to Lake Michigan at Montrose Harbor during the tenth week of Friday Morning Swim Club on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 in Chicago.
Year in review 2023
How our investigation of Friday Morning Swim Club questioned safety versus virality
Thousands of people made the leap into Lake Michigan every Friday morning, flooding social media feeds with the unique experience. The Sun-Times set out to answer questions about the club’s safety.
By Katie Anthony
 
Arden Katz with a yellow perch caught over the long Christmas weekend at the North Slip (85th). Provided photo
Sports
Chicago fishing: Yes, lakefront perch and still waiting for ice (N. Wis. updated)
The December mantra—lakefront perch and waiting on ice—continue to lead the sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report (updated Northern Wisconsin)
By Dale Bowman
 