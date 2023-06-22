The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Blackhawks re-sign forward Joey Anderson to one-year contract

Anderson’s forechecking ability impressed the Hawks after a February trade from the Maple Leafs. He’ll carry a salary-cap hit of $800,000 for 2023-24.

By  Ben Pope
   
Joey Anderson played 24 games for the Blackhawks after a February trade from the Maple Leafs last season.

Nick Wass/AP

Joey Anderson impressed the Blackhawks enough during a late-season audition to earn another contract for the 2023-24 season.

The Hawks re-signed Anderson on Thursday to a one-year, two-way contract carrying an $800,000 salary-cap hit.

The 207-pound winger tallied six points (including four goals) in 24 games with the Hawks, then another six points in seven total games for the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs, after joining the organization in February.

The Hawks had been keeping an eye on Anderson for months as he toiled in the Maple Leafs organization, utilizing assistant coach Derek Plante’s longtime relationship and familiarity with him, and eventually acquired him in the Jake McCabe/Sam Lafferty trade.

After that point, Anderson’s forechecking ability particularly stood out, helping his line with Boris Katchouk and Jujhar Khaira (who seems unlikely to return as a pending unrestricted free agent) dominate over a weeks-long stretch. Anderson’s 48.3% scoring-chance ratio at five-on-five ranked second-best on the team during the stretch run.

Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson then praised Anderson in his end-of-season comments, making a return to Chicago seem probable for the Minnesota native who just turned 25 on Monday.

“Joey Anderson has been fantastic and brings a high compete level every game,” Davidson said on April 13. “[He] always seems dangerous on the ice. It’s something we’ve been really pleased about, that players we’ve identified have worked in our system.”

