The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 22, 2024
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Lukas Reichel scratched again as Blackhawks grasp at straws in quest to jumpstart his season

Reichel sat out Monday for the second time this season, during which he has tallied only nine points in 45 games. When a problem is more psychological than physical or technical — as this one seems to be — it’s more difficult to remedy.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Lukas Reichel scratched again as Blackhawks grasp at straws in quest to jumpstart his season
Lukas Reichel was a healthy scratch for the Blackhawks on Monday.

Lukas Reichel was a healthy scratch for the Blackhawks on Monday.

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — It’s safe to say the extra opportunity created by Connor Bedard’s injury has not turned around Blackhawks forward Lukas Reichel’s season.

No, Reichel has not stepped up as the Hawks’ go-to forward — the way he did last spring before Bedard’s arrival. Instead, Reichel has become even less impactful — in line with the Hawks’ overall offensive struggles without Bedard. That latter outcome always did seem more likely, but there was hope the former would somehow come to fruition.

The Reichel saga reached another low point Monday as coach Luke Richardson made him a healthy scratch against the Canucks.

Richardson has regained some flexibility within the forward depth chart because scrap-pile pickups Rem Pitlick and Zach Sanford have proved themselves to be competent role-fillers and Nick Foligno and Ryan Donato have recovered from a fractured finger and the flu, respectively.

He used the opportunity to send messages to Reichel and Cole Guttman, the latter of whom also sat out due to some recent defensive struggles.

“Maybe [they will get] a different perspective looking down on the game,” Richardson said. “It looks a little easier. But then [it’s about] taking that perspective...and putting it into your game.”

Reichel’s demotion to the press box comes after he tallied just one point (an assist) in eight games since Bedard broke his jaw Jan. 5.

His playing time, which surged to 18:39 and 19:40 on Jan. 5 and Jan. 7, has sagged to 13:03 and 11:18 in the last two games. He has tallied zero shots on goal in the last three games combined. On the season, he touts three goals and six assists in 45 games.

Richardson doesn’t sound nearly as frustrated right now with the fashionable German forward as he was back on Dec. 3 in Minnesota — when he scratched Reichel for the first time this season — but the two of them did talk Monday morning.

“It’s not like he’s playing terrible defensively, but we need him to spark a little bit more offense and get that confidence going offensively,” Richardson said.

As an organization and coaching staff, the Hawks have handled Reichel’s disappointing season with plenty of patience and long-term perspective, and they’ve worked especially closely with him to try to rebuild his confidence.

Assistant coach Derek King recently showed him clips from the Hawks’ win over the Flames in January last year, when he tallied three points in a dominant performance that felt like his true NHL arrival.

That’s about the 20th different thing the Hawks have done over the past few months to try to jumpstart him, though, and nothing has worked so far. When a problem is more psychological than physical or technical — as this one seems to be — it’s more difficult to remedy.

“We all love him as a guy, and we all believe in him as a player,” Nick Foligno said Sunday. “He knows what makes him great, and he [needs] to believe in that again and understand the work...you have to do to get back to that, on- and off-ice and in your head.”

One more tangible reason for concern involves Reichel’s passing ability, which he arguably has never established as NHL-caliber.

Although his impressive stat line last season — seven goals and eight assists in 23 games — has been frequently cited as a reason for long-term optimism, it papered over the fact his rate of shot assists (passes that directly lead to shots by teammates) was the second-lowest on the team, per All Three Zones. This season, Reichel’s shot-assist rate is the outright lowest on the team.

His indisputably elite skating and agility, his point-per-game production in the AHL the last two seasons and his 21-year-old age all work in his favor. The longer he goes this season without turning things around, though, the more worrying the situation becomes.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks won’t have All-Star representative with Connor Bedard officially replaced
Forward Nick Foligno returns to practice as Blackhawks embark on four-game trip
Jason Dickinson’s line is model of consistency amid Blackhawks’ offensive struggles
Polling Place: How do voters feel about a potential new White Sox stadium in the South Loop?
Projecting Alex Vlasic’s next Blackhawks contract based on comparable examples
Blackhawks beat Islanders on Seth Jones’ overtime winner
The Latest
carrol_shooting_03092018_1.jpg
Crime
1 man killed, 1 wounded in Washington Heights shooting
The 18- and 27-year-old were in the 9400 block of South Throop Street Sunday evening when at least one person approached them and fired shots, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Washington Commanders v Indianapolis Colts
Columnists
Colts owner Jim Irsay shows nobody is insulated from opioid crisis
The possibility of him having had an overdose puts him in a pool with many other Americans as we suffer through a crisis of epic proportions.
By Rick Telander
 
A Peoples Gas crew installing a new 12-inch main in Albany Park. Gas has been cheap in the United States for more than a decade, a result of the vast supply producers unlocked through fracking in shale formations. Low gas prices have contributed to low electricity prices. But gas prices have soared in the past month because of disruptions to gas infrastructure from Hurricane Ida and a hot summer that boosted gas demand and economic growth, as the country emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.
Environment
Johnson targets end to natural gas in new homes, buildings
The climate change action is being opposed by the powerful union Operating Engineers Local 150 and some alderpersons.
By Brett Chase and Sophie Sherry
 
A memorial grew Monday outside a home in the 7400 block of 173rd Place in Tinley Park, where four women were killed in a domestic-related shooting Sunday.
Crime
Tinley Park memorial grows, charges loom in slayings of mother, three daughters in domestic shooting
Tinley Park Police Chief Tom Tilton, speaking to reporters late Monday morning, said he would not share any details about the case until charges are filed.
By David Struett
 
Mary Brooks, 66, waters her plants in her home in the motel-style apartments at 14437-45 S. Halsted St. in Harvey, Jan. 19, 2024. The building, where Brooks has lived for nearly four years, was deemed unsafe and city officials ordered an evacuation by Dec. 29. About a week after the deadline, a crew started boarding up units while tenants like Brooks were still living there. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Housing & development
Since video went viral of Harvey apartments boarded up — with people inside — tenants struggle to move
A handful of residents remain at a Harvey apartment complex that was at the center of a recent controversy when the city and owners attempted to shut down the buildings while people remained in the units.
By Elvia Malagón
 