The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Blackhawks Sports NHL

More of the same for Blackhawks in shutout loss to Canucks

The Hawks were unable to dent Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko in a 2-0 loss Monday — their 17th straight road defeat, the last two of which have both been shutouts.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE More of the same for Blackhawks in shutout loss to Canucks
The Canucks beat the Blackhawks 2-0 on Monday.

The Canucks beat the Blackhawks 2-0 on Monday.

Derek Cain/Getty Images

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The Blackhawks have played with scrappiness and gotten solid goaltending but been unable to produce enough offense to win on the road for months now.

All of that remained the case Monday in a 2-0 defeat to the Canucks — their 17th consecutive road loss and their second consecutive shutout road loss.

“There’s no reason why we can’t score on the road if we’re scoring at home,” Nick Foligno said. “That, to me, is a mindset [thing].”

The first-place Canucks did all their damage in the game’s first seven minutes, exploiting the Hawks’ short-lived third defensive pair of Isaak Phillips and Louis Crevier for a back-door goal by Pius Suter and a nifty top-shelf snipe by Quinn Hughes.

The two teams essentially played to a stalemate for the remaining 53 minutes, which was admirable by the Hawks — given the talent disparity — but perfectly satisfactory for the Canucks with a two-goal lead.

The Hawks finished with a 31-29 edge in shots on goal, marking the first time they’ve outshot a home team since Nov. 30. But they were unable to dent Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko, finished 0-for-5 on the power play, wasted 27 solid saves by Petr Mrazek and still haven’t won outside of Chicago since Nov. 9.

Coach Luke Richardson said he was happy with his team’s determination and thought it would be unwise to change things tactically in the third period despite the scoreline.

“We had some good looks on the power play,” Richardson said. “[Colin Blackwell] had a breakaway near the end that really would have sparked us, and [he] just missed.

“If we opened up anything to go up and down the ice, I think they’re just waiting for that. That’s what they did to the Maple Leafs last game; they just ate them up in the third period by doing that. We were patient, playing our game, and it gave us a chance to score some goals. Unfortunately, we’re just not finding that finish right now.”

Foligno logged 19:09 of ice time, during which he took one dumb penalty but tallied a team-high seven shots on goal. Reese Johnson added five shots on goal in his most noticeable game in a while.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Lukas Reichel scratched again as Blackhawks grasp at straws in quest to jump-start his season
Blackhawks won’t have All-Star representative with Connor Bedard officially replaced
Forward Nick Foligno returns to practice as Blackhawks embark on four-game trip
Jason Dickinson’s line is model of consistency amid Blackhawks’ offensive struggles
Polling Place: How do voters feel about a potential new White Sox stadium in the South Loop?
Projecting Alex Vlasic’s next Blackhawks contract based on comparable examples
The Latest
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Lonzo Ball Zach LaVine
Bulls
Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball to reunite, just not on the court
LaVine (sprained right ankle) and Ball (surgery on left knee) will meet with the Bulls’ medical team in Los Angeles.
By Joe Cowley
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at a conference at the Salesforce Tower at 333 W. Wolf Point Plaza earlier this month.
Immigration
Pritzker joins Democratic governors asking Biden, Congress for migrant aid and to fix ‘outdated’ immigration system
The letter penned by Democratic governors said political machinations are delaying much-needed help for their states and cities — and they urged the passage of President Joe Biden’s $110 billion request for wartime aid and border security.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Bally’s planned casino along the Chicago River, with hotel at far right.
Editorials
Take a hard look at changes in Bally’s casino hotel tower plans
Moving the hotel isn’t just a tweak of the original plan, it’s a major redo. Send the casino development plans back through the approval process, so Bally’s can reassure the public there are no more surprises.
By CST Editorial Board
 
CICEROSHOOTING_020319_2.jpg
Crime
2 wounded in Humboldt Park shooting
A man, 21, and woman, 27, were in the 900 block of North St. Louis Avenue about 4:20 p.m. when they were both shot, according to police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 