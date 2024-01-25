The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks’ Kevin Korchinski adjusting to power-play duties as rookie season progresses

Korchinski’s offensive production remains meager, but he’s getting more confident moving the puck on the power play, where he’s eventually expected to thrive.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks’ Kevin Korchinski adjusting to power-play duties as rookie season progresses
Blackhawks defenseman Kevin Korchinski is improving on the power play.

Blackhawks defenseman Kevin Korchinski is improving on the power play.

AP Photo/Jason Redmond

EDMONTON, Alberta — Running the point on an NHL power play can be stressful.

You’re the furthest player back, so a fumbled puck or blocked shot or intercepted pass can easily lead to a breakaway. And you’re quarterbacking the whole unit with the pressure of the two-minute penalty clock counting down.

Blackhawks rookie defenseman Kevin Korchinski has been eased into power-play usage for that reason, especially after getting burned for shorthanded goals in consecutive games in late November.

But since returning to the Hawks’ lineup in late December, Korchinski — while mainly operating on the second unit — has shown signs of improvement.

“He’s starting to get that puck moving a little better from side to side,” coach Luke Richardson said Thursday. “At the beginning, he was a little bit jumpy and would jam it back down the same side [it came from]. Now, we’re trying to get him confident to go to the other side.”

Even if it looks like an opposing penalty-killer is moving to cut off the passing lane to the other side, it’s still generally better to send the puck to the half of the zone containing one killer instead of three. Skating along the line can help open up lanes, too.

“If you can drag a guy to you and give it to another guy, [it] creates more time for them and then they have more time to make a play, and so on,” Korchinski said. “Obviously, when you see a lane, you try to shoot. But [I’m] just trying to snap it around and get the ‘PK’ moving.

“As you get more reps, you get more confident; you get more used to what to expect. Obviously, the PK’s pace is still pretty high and they’re trying to bait you for some stuff.”

Korchinski’s stat line (entering Thursday) of nine points in 42 games doesn’t exactly scream “future elite offensive defenseman,” and he admitted his relatively meager box-score production has been frustrating.

The Hawks’ severe team-wide scoring issues are weighing down everyone’s stats, though. And this season was never destined to be more than an adjustment season for Korchinski, who already checked off his biggest accomplishment by sticking on the NHL roster.

The Hawks kept him because they saw he wasn’t overwhelmed at this level and wouldn’t have his confidence dented by learning lessons-by-fire this season — lessons which should help him take bigger steps forward next season, when expectations will begin rising.

“He looks to me like he’s getting bigger and stronger and handling things defensively,” Richardson said. “If he had 40 points and he was really struggling defensively, we’d be concerned. It’s the other way around, and...we know the offense will come.”

And when it comes, it may largely come on the power play. Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen, an example of a top-tier offensive defenseman whom Richardson often mentions to his youngsters as a good model, recorded 34 of his 73 points on the power play last season.

In a few years, the Hawks would be thrilled if Korchinski was producing like that, and they’re starting to notice progress.

Prior to his Dec. 8 bereavement leave, he had averaged 2:02 of power-play ice time per game, during which the Hawks produced 0.61 scoring chances per minute and outscored opponents only 3-2 — dismal numbers with a man advantage.

Since Dec. 22, however, he has averaged 2:57 of power-play ice time per game, during which the Hawks have produced 0.74 scoring chances per minute and outscored opponents 4-0. The NHL average is 0.98 scoring chances per minute, so those numbers still aren’t great, but he isn’t working with particularly talented forwards, to be fair.

“Since the start of the year, [I have] gotten a lot better,” Korchinski said. “The last 10 or so games, I’ve felt really confident.”

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks overrun by Kraken after third-period momentum swing
Petr Mrazek signs two-year contract extension with Blackhawks: ‘I love it here’
Eddie Olczyk enjoying family reunion in Seattle, where he lives with son Nick
Blackhawks’ Seth Jones hopes long-awaited goal sparks surge alongside Alex Vlasic
More of the same for Blackhawks in shutout loss to Canucks
Lukas Reichel scratched again as Blackhawks grasp at straws in quest to jump-start his season
The Latest
Seven people were found shot to death in two homes on the 2200 block of West Acres Road in Joliet earlier this week.
Crime
Girlfriend of Joliet mass murder suspect Romeo Nance held on home confinement in obstruction of justice case
Kyleigh Cleveland-Singleton allegedly lied to authorities Monday about not knowing Nance’s phone number to keep him from being arrested for the slayings.
By Mohammad Samra
 
A Chicago Police Department SUV.
News
Police say 2-year-old who died from gunshot wound on Far South Side fired his mother’s gun
Jamal Robindson was in a home in the 11800 block of South La Salle Street when he found his mother’s gun. He suffered a head wound and died at a hospital.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Mike Grono, 45, of Chicago’s Norwood Park neighborhood, gets his blood drawn for a coronavirus antibody test by a Simple Laboratories phlebotomist at the lab’s drive-thru testing site in the parking lot of St. Rosalie Catholic Parish in Harwood Heights, Friday, May 1, 2020. | Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times
Health
Red Cross reports blood shortage, limited supply deliveries to some Chicago hospitals
The Red Cross, one of three main blood suppliers in the area, is facing a 20-year low of blood donations, and this month alone, the organization has been short more than 15,000 blood and platelet donations.
By Isabel Funk
 
Yoan Moncada celebrates after a double during a baseball game against the Astros, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Houston. (AP)
White Sox
‘Motivated’ White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada feeling healthy heading into 2024
“I think God has saved something good for me,” Moncada said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Actor Justin Austin (left) portrays he real-life boxer Emile Griffith (right) in Terrence Blanchard’s “Champion.” The opera is having its Chicago debut at Lyric Opera.
Entertainment and Culture
Terence Blanchard peels back the layers of real-life boxer Emile Griffith in ‘Champion’
“Hopefully he would say we got it right to a large degree. ... To show the humanity in him was important to the story,” Blanchard says of the late Griffith, the subject of his 2013 opera.
By Jeff Johnson | For the Sun-Times
 