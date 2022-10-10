Bulls guard Coby White is in for an intriguing next few months

There were some moments for Coby White in Sunday’s preseason win up North.

A plus-19 in plus/minus off the bench, a big step-back jumper to keep the momentum going early in the fourth quarter, and of course the play-making. Maybe one of White’s better play-making displays since last March.

Not only were White’s six assists needed, but they were timely in the comeback win over Toronto.

Definite moments for White, but there’s always moments for the former North Carolina product.

That’s why White’s next few months could be the most intriguing to watch on the entire Bulls roster.

White’s eligible for a rookie contract extension, but was also the most rumored trade piece the team realistically was shopping in the offseason. He’s been a much-needed three-point presence off the bench, and at the same time susceptible to bad turnovers and shaky defensive moments.

So how has the former No. 7 overall pick from the 2019 draft handled all the uncertainty this preseason? His usual way of head down, and keep working.

This past summer was the first one in years in which White could just focus on basketball, and he’s hoping it shows when the games start to count next week.

“[This offseason has] been important to me,’’ White said. “My first offseason was Covid, last year I tore my labrum, so it was good to just get back in the gym and focus on working on my game. I haven’t been able to do that since college. It was a good summer, and I felt like I put in a lot of work, time and effort, and hopefully this season it will translate over and I can showcase the work I put in.’’

That’s where it will get interesting.

When the Sun-Times reported in July that White was in several trade scenarios but pulled off the market when the front office didn’t like the return, the Bulls were dealing from a position of strength.

Lonzo Ball’s left knee was a fluid situation, but there were no indications a second surgery would eventually be needed, Zach LaVine was a max contract recipient, Ayo Dosunmu was putting together an impressive offseason, Alex Caruso was healthy, and Goran Dragic was on radar in free agency.

To say it was a crowded guard room was an understatement.

Fast forward to training camp.

With Ball starting the regular season out of the mix, Dragic’s age, as well as the health concerns always surrounding LaVine and Caruso, White’s best ability right now could be availability.

“Worked on my body more coming into camp,’’ White said. “Being injured last year was hard for me, so I learned to appreciate the game more. I’m just trying to take advantage of the opportunity I have.’’

Through the first three preseason games – White left the opener against New Orleans early with a leg contusion – Caruso and Dragic were the first guards off the bench in the first two games, with Dosunmu starting at the point in Ball’s absence.

Dragic sat out in the Raptors game, which gave White the early call.

Rookie Dalen Terry has shown some point guard abilities late in games, which adds another body to be juggled for backcourt minutes.

White, however, remained the best outside shooter in that second unit.

So are the Bulls poised to walk-away from that, either with an in-season trade or after the season when White could become a restricted free agent if no extension is reached?

Considering Miami reserve guard Tyler Herro just signed a four-year, $130 million extension off of his rookie contract, and has scoring numbers very similar to White, there’s some tough decisions coming.

There always seems to be with White.

