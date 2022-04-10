The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 10, 2022
Bulls Sports Cubs

This You Gotta See: WNBA draft, Cubs reunite with Kris Bryant, Bulls-Bucks gets underway

Do the Bulls have a playoff pulse?

Steve Greenberg By Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE This You Gotta See: WNBA draft, Cubs reunite with Kris Bryant, Bulls-Bucks gets underway
Chicago Bulls v Milwaukee Bucks

The Bulls have been thoroughly dominated by Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

What a chaotic Sunday it was across the NBA — and especially in the Eastern Conference.

Eighty-one games in, all 30 teams in action for No. 82 and way too many questions about playoff seeding to keep track of them all — that’s the sort of day it was. A grand total of zero first-round matchups had been set by the end of play Saturday. Can’t it be like this every year?

All these teams alive with all this possibility, yet somehow it seemed as though the Bulls — even though they were waiting to find out which team would be the East’s No. 3 seed and their first-round foe — weren’t even in on the excitement. The Bulls have backed themselves into a No. 6 ditch and lately don’t seem good enough to do anything other than sleepily watch their own wheels spin.

Entering Sunday, however, the Bucks, Celtics and 76ers still were racing one another for position behind the top-seeded Heat (or trying to outfox one another to land a first-round matchup against the Bulls). The Nets, Cavaliers, Hawks and Hornets each had at least three possible landing spots from seeds 7 through 10. In the West, the Warriors, Mavericks, Jazz and Nuggets still were sorting out seeds 3 through 6.

That’s a good day. Again, let’s have more of this chaos next year, but with one caveat: the Bulls having an actual playoff pulse.

And here’s what’s happening:

MON11

WNBA Draft (6 p.m., ESPN)

Whose Atlanta dream comes true at No. 1 overall, slick 6-2 Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard’s or smooth 6-4 Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith’s? And what will the Sky do with … oops, never mind. They don’t have any picks.

TUE12

Mariners at White Sox (3:10 p.m., NBCSCH)

The Sox are 14-6 in their last 20 home openers but only 2-5 in the last seven of those games, all of which has — let’s face it — utterly nothing to do with what happens this time. No extra charge, friends, for the useless information.

NBA play-in: 7s vs. 8s (6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., TNT)

It’s Cavaliers at Nets in the opening game, with the winning team ticketed for Boston in the first round. It’s Clippers at Timberwolves in the second game, with the winning team headed to Memphis. And the losers? They play on with the play-in, each needing a ‘‘W’’ on Friday to stay alive.

Kings at Blackhawks (7:30 p.m., NBCSCH)

The surprisingly good Kings are in reasonably solid shape playoff-wise, but they don’t have enough wiggle room to be out there messing around. Remember wiggle room, Hawks fans?

WED13

Cubs at Pirates (11:35 a.m., Marquee)

If there’s one thing the rebuilding Cubs can count on, it’s that they’re still better than the Pirates. Wait, they are, aren’t they? Kyle Hendricks takes the bump after a strong effort on Opening Day.

NBA play-in: 9s vs. 10s (6 p.m. and 8:30, ESPN)

Another doubleheader, this one of the win-or-go-home variety. We’ve got Hornets at Hawks in the East, Spurs at Pelicans in the West and — haven’t you figured out how this works yet? — a pair of 7-vs.-8 losers awaiting whoever comes out on top.

THU14

Mariners at White Sox (1:10 p.m., NBCSCH)

It was supposed to be Lucas Giolito’s second start, a reminder of how up against it the Sox’ pitching staff might be in the early going. On the other hand, this would be a great day for four or five guys to combine on a no-hitter.

Los Angeles Dodgers v Colorado Rockies

Get used to the sound of “the Rockies’ Kris Bryant.”

Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Cubs at Rockies (7:40 p.m., Marquee)

We didn’t have time to get used to Kris Bryant in a Giants uniform, but this Rockies thing is going to last. Too soon to ask whose cap he’ll choose for his Hall of Fame plaque?

FRI15

NBA play-in finales (times TBD, ESPN, TNT)

Time to make it official: Which poor suckers are getting served up to the top-seeded Heat and Suns in Round 1?

SAT16

NBA playoffs begin

Play-in, shmay-in — the real thing is finally here. There are four Game 1s today (check your local listings) and four more Sunday. The best part of all? No more than one of those eight contests will involve the Bulls losing.

Blackhawks at Predators (11:30 a.m., NBCSCH)

The bad news is the Hawks are just playing out the string. The good news is they’ll be getting their rockabilly on by midafternoon on Lower Broadway.

Georgia spring game (noon, ESPN2)

Just in case you forgot what football looks like, might as well take a sneak peak at the defending national champs. Spoiler alert: The Dawgs are still pretty good.

Galaxy at Fire (7 p.m., Ch. 9)

The Fire have given up a league-low two goals in six games. That’s even stingier than your Cousin Earl, who’s been splicing cable off neighboring RVs since before these players could walk.

SUN17

Rays at White Sox (1:10 p.m., NBCSCH)

Same old, same old: Nobody is picking the Rays in the American League East this season. It gets kind of ridiculous after a while, doesn’t it?

Cubs at Rockies (2:10 p.m., Marquee)

A four-game series concludes, after which it’s back to Wrigley Field to face — hey, would you look at that? — the Rays. What a coincidence that they just happened to be in town already.

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
It’s all in the details for Bulls if they have any playoff hopes
Bulls need to right the ship with the playoffs bearing down on them
Embarrassments continue to pile up for Bulls with one game left
Lonzo Ball will stay with Bulls for remainder of season
Bulls have two games left to try to reconnect before playoffs
Bulls lose again in laugher as search for ‘rhythm’ continues
The Latest
Maintenance workers clean up Sunday after six people were shot at an apartment building in the 800 block of Congdon Avenue in Elgin.
Crime
6 shot, 1 fatally, during gathering in Elgin
A man, whose age wasn’t immediately known, succumbed to his injuries, police said.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Children’s mental health, and an alarming increase in suicides, is a crisis adults must address.
Editorials
More evidence of the mental health and suicide crisis among young children
A new study that analyzed 20 years of data shows suicidal drug ingestions rose dramatically, especially among pre-teens. For adolescents, the rate of increase was 2.4 times higher over two decades, while children ages 10 to 12 saw a 4.5-fold increase.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Stars_Blackhawks_Hockey__1_.jpg
Blackhawks
Stars extend Blackhawks’ losing streak to seven as goalie Kevin Lankinen regresses again
After three consecutive decent outings, Lankinen — who has won only four of 22 starts this season — struggled again in a 6-4 defeat Sunday.
By Ben Pope
 
Tristan4.jpg
Bulls
It’s all in the details for Bulls if they have any playoff hopes
That’s been the message coming from coach Billy Donovan and reiterated by NBA champion Tristan Thompson.
By Joe Cowley
 
Ongoing, delicate talks about creating a coordinated campaign started Jan. 17, when Gov. Pritzker’s political team called other top Democrats to a meeting.
Columnists
Gov. Pritzker’s camp grapples with Dem Party Chair Rep. Kelly: Coordinated campaign an issue
“I think we can be a lot further along. We need more cooperation,” Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., told the Sun-Times. “We’re moving in the right direction but too slowly.”
By Lynn Sweet
 