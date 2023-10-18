Bulls wing Patrick Williams continues to frustrate with inconsistency

It was a very typical Patrick Williams box score on Tuesday.

In the loss to Toronto, Williams scored 10 points, grabbed three rebounds, and hit two threes. Underwhelming, but almost expected from the Bulls forward.

So why does Williams remain one of the more frustrating players in the organization the last few years? Flashes of brilliance, promise of change, but at the end of the day the same old, same old.

“Consistency is going to be a big factor,’’ Williams said just a few weeks ago at the start of training camp. “I don’t think I’m telling you anything or anybody here anything. They all know, and I appreciate the guys in the locker room, the coaches all know. They tell me how talented I am, how I can affect the game in different ways.’’

Against the Raptors, coach Billy Donovan also saw how Williams can hurt the game.

Showing a lack of focus and physicality, Donovan pulled the plug on Williams’ start just two minutes and 45 seconds into the game, subbing him out with Torrey Craig so he could have a chat with the fourth-year player.

Williams seemed to get the message somewhat. At least as much as the far too often passive forward seems to get messages, but with the Bulls closing out preseason play Thursday against the Timberwolves, could it suddenly put his starting status in jeopardy?

Donovan wasn’t about to name regular-season starters on Wednesday. The coach doesn’t even announce starters during pregame press conferences. He has, however, been showing his hand through the first four preseason games, starting Coby White and Williams in each of them.

White entered camp in a point guard battle with veteran Jevon Carter and Ayo Dosunmu, while Williams was battling with Craig.

Two spots to play alongside Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.

White has delivered on his end of the bargain, especially showing off the improvements he’s made in the ball-handling and decision-making departments. Williams?

“Hopefully these are learning experiences for him,’’ Donovan said. “Certainly, he has shown he can do it. We’ve got to find a way to continually get that pulled out of him. He’s got to be way more aggressive in some areas.’’

Some?

Considering the Bulls have to make a financial decision on Williams’ rookie contract this season, “some’’ was being kind.

And the real sting in the loss to Toronto was magnified by the player competing against Williams on the other side.

Comparing players rarely has a good ending, but Williams admittedly knows he can never avoid the comparisons to Toronto’s Scottie Barnes.

Both played at Florida State a year apart, both came off the bench for the Seminoles and had the exact same role. Both are considered versatile wings, and were picked fourth overall in the first round of the NBA draft – Williams in 2020, Barnes in 2021.

Yet, Barnes continued doing everything Williams was expected to do.

Tuesday was just the latest example of that. While Williams was pulled and given a stern talking to, Barnes was on his way to putting up 22 points, grabbing six rebounds, blocking four shots, and handing out three assists.

“Definitely I can be more aggressive on offense in certain areas, but Scottie is in a different situation,’’ Williams said of the comparison last season. “Scottie doesn’t have a (teammate like) DeMar (DeRozan). He doesn’t have a (Nikola Vucevic). He’s had to step into a scoring role.’’

Maybe, but he’s also stepped into rebounding and play-making roles. Williams has not.

Bigger picture? Barnes is a foundation piece for Toronto moving forward, while Williams could be part of a trade package if this season goes south.

It’s time for Williams to make a consistent impact, starting in this preseason finale.

The clock is ticking.

