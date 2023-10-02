The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 2, 2023
Bulls and DeMar DeRozan are currently in talks about an extension

According to Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas, the team is talking to DeRozan’s agent about his pending free agency. Just don’t ask DeRozan about the details.

By  Joe Cowley
   
DeMar DeRozan

Veteran forward DeMar DeRozan won’t be stressing about his current contract situation, but the Bulls and his agent are currently in talks about an extension.

Rick Bowmer/AP

Veteran DeMar DeRozan has a long history of never complaining his way out of an organization or talking about money when it comes to his contract.

That’s not about to change for the Bulls veteran.

DeRozan is in the final year of his three-year deal with the Bulls, and while executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said on Monday that the two sides were currently engaged in talks, DeRozan wasn’t having any of that conversation.

“My agent, he deals with that,’’ DeRozan said. “I tell him to leave me the hell alone. So I would focus on my five kids and my regular-day life. And I really, I’m not kidding you, I really try not to focus on that or deal with that, I let them handle whatever needs to be handled from that standpoint. If I get a call about something being something then I go from there.’’

Captain America

Guard Zach LaVine won a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics back in 2020, and after watching Team USA struggle in the FIBA World Cup this summer, wasn’t opposed to putting the red, white and blue back on if needed.

“You can’t turn down opportunities like that,’’ LaVine said. “We’ll see how this year goes, try to take one thing at a time, but obviously you ever get an invitation to go play put a jersey on in the Olympics and compete for your country it’s an honor.’’

