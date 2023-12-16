The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Bulls Sports NBA

The Butler did it, but Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan likes where team is headed

DeRozan knows it could have been easy for guys to let go of the rope earlier in the season when things were so gloomy, but the veteran explained why there has still been fight - evident in Saturday’s loss. Much of the credit in DeRozan’s mind? Billy Donovan and the rest of his coaching staff.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE The Butler did it, but Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan likes where team is headed
Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler once again got the last laugh on his former team Saturday, but Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan likes what he sees from his locker room, and even more importantly in his estimation, from coach Billy Donovan and his staff.

Lynne Sladky/AP

MIAMI – It could have been a Bulls locker room that easily let go of the rope when teammate Zach LaVine made it known just 12 games into the regular season that he was all for being elsewhere.

Heck, they could have tapped out in any of the embarrassingly bad five straight losses suffered in late November.

DeMar DeRozan has been around long enough to see plenty of teams fall into that trap before.

“Too much respect and pride to do that here,” the veteran forward said Saturday. “Too much respect for the coaching staff, how hard they work, understanding the time and effort that they put in. Having respect for one another, understanding the individual time and work that everyone put in. Just too damn much.”

It doesn’t mean this team is anywhere near where it should be in DeRozan’s opinion.

Jimmy Butler and the Heat provided a reminder of that in the second game of a back-to-back on South Beach, as the former Bull hit the walk-off, 19-foot step-back at the final horn to give the home team the 118-116 win.

A heartbreaker? Considering the Bulls (10-17) were down as much as 15 in the second quarter and 11 to start the fourth, and yet had the lead after a Coby White basket with 1:28 left in the game, yes. But also a daunting task to begin with, considering they were again without Alex Caruso (left ankle) and were now 0-5 in the last five games Caruso hasn’t played in.

What this group continued to show was progress. Whether it was a season-high 25 points from Patrick Williams or another solid White game with the guard scoring 22, but also grabbing seven rebounds and handing out five assists.

What there also continued to be was an underrated coaching job by Billy Donovan and his staff in DeRozan’s estimation.

The same Donovan that the betting odds had being the first NBA coach fired this season a few weeks back.

Considering vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas was never even thinking about a coaching change with the poor start, and DeRozan insisted that the locker room never lost faith in Donovan, it was nothing more than the outside noise being over reactionary.

“I’ve played for Dwane Casey, he was coach of the year,” DeRozan explained. “I played for Gregg Popovich, arguably one of the greatest coaches of all time, and playing for Billy, my personal opinion, he’s up there with those two guys just from the respect, the effort that you get from him. Even more so he’s a guy you want to go out there and gain success, not just for yourself but for him as well.

“The love and respect that I have for Billy is right up there with what I had with the other two guys I mentioned. I’ve been lucky my entire career to have coaches like these guys. I tell a lot of the young players that you don’t really know what you have. To have such a great personable coach, hard-working coach in Billy, don’t ever take that for granted because it’s not always greener on the other side.”

Just one of the lessons DeRozan wants the younger players on the roster to learn. The other more immediate one? Never let the Butler do it. An opinion shared team wide after Butler got the walk-off.

“We’ve got to be able to run and go trap him,” Donovan said of that final play at the buzzer. “(Butler) obviously got to his spot late. We can certainly learn something from that.”

They better considering the upcoming schedule the next few weeks.

“In that moment we should have probably sent someone over (for the double-team),” center Nikola Vucevic said. “There was a lot of stuff we could have done to help us win this game.”

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan in dark about future ... just how he likes it
NBA took WNBA’s In-Season Tournament concept and made it better
I was wrong about the Bulls’ Coby White and Patrick Williams
Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu is all about releasing the ‘hound’
Bulls beat Heat but lose guard Alex Caruso again
Bulls guard Coby White in full control of balancing act
The Latest
Northwestern_DePaul_Basketball.jpg
College Sports
Cover your eyes! Northwestern beats DePaul 56-46 on miserable shooting night for anyone watching
We only wish we were as clever as the follower on social media who called this game — hilariously — “bowling-shoe ugly.”
By Steve Greenberg
 
Warren’s Javerion Banks (14) throws down a dunk against Joliet West.
High School Basketball
Warren’s red-hot start to the season continues with a win against Joliet West
The Blue Devils have knocked off New Trier, Deerfield, Bolingbrook and Stevenson since losing to Mount Carmel on the third day of the season.
By Michael O’Brien
 
AP23351035447268.jpg
College Sports
Northwestern bounces back to beat DePaul
Nick Martinelli scored 16 points, and the Wildcats rebounded from a stunning loss at home to Chicago State on Wednesday.
By Andrew Seligman | Associated Press
 
Visitors walk among the branching paths of Lincoln Park Zoo admiring the lights and displays including a 65-foot Ferris Wheel near the Southern entrance of the zoo during Zoo Lights.
Entertainment and Culture
Chicago-area holiday lights extravaganzas make ideal winter break outings for all ages
Millions of twinkling lights and festive displays are great way to celebrate the season.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
James Lee, owner of CHILEE Oil, speaks to a customer Saturday during Renegade Craft fair
Small Business
At the Renegade holiday market, the vendors’ stories are as unique as the gifts
The Renegade Chicago holiday market, which continues Sunday at Morgan Manufacturing, features approximately 170 artists.
By Erica Thompson
 