The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Bulls Sports NBA

Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan continues proving why he’s a keeper

While the talks on a contract extension between DeRozan and the Bulls remained quiet, if the franchise is serious about reloading on the fly and not rebuilding, getting a deal done with DeRozan is a must.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan continues proving why he’s a keeper
DeMar DeRozan

If the Bulls truly feel like they are looking to reload and not rebuild this roster, veteran DeMar DeRozan is a keeper.

Adam Hunger/AP

The resilience of this Bulls roster has been on full display the last month.

No Zach LaVine? No problem.

A 9-4 record since the two-time All-Star was sidelined with a right foot injury has been glaring evidence of that.

Nikola Vucevic in street clothes? Let’s reintroduce Andre Drummond to the rest of the NBA. All Drummond did in Tuesday’s win over Atlanta was put up 24 points and 25 rebounds in his first career start as a Bull.

LaVine continued his running program on Wednesday, and could start seeing contact practices sooner than later, while Vucevic (groin) might need another week before his return.

Help will be coming.

But what’s also become very obvious the last few seasons is the one player the Bulls can’t do without is veteran DeMar DeRozan.

If executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas is serious about reloading rather than rebuilding, getting a contract extension done with DeRozan has to be a priority as long as the money and years fit.

Why invest in a 34-year-old at this point? Because as DeRozan continues showing, it’s not just the numbers, it’s DeRozan’s presence.

Coby White’s dependance on DeRozan is somewhat eye opening.

Since last season, in the 96 games White has played with DeRozan he’s averaged 11.7 points, 3.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game. In the 88 games he’s played with LaVine since last season, 10.1 points, 2.9 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

Over that same timeframe, the 18 games without LaVine has put White at 21.7 points, 5.8 assist and 5.3 rebounds per game, and the 10 games without DeRozan 15.5 points, 4.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Fine, White didn’t really emerge until this season.

While the sample size is much smaller, White without LaVine for 14 games this season was averaging 23.4 points, 6.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game. In the 18 games with LaVine, White was 13.2 points, 3.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.

In the two games without DeRozan this season, White was 14 points, 4 assists and 2.5 assists per game, and the 30 games with the veteran White was 17.9 points, 5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Still not convinced that DeRozan makes this younger wave of talent better?

Patrick Williams this season was averaging 13.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game without LaVine, and 7.4 points and 3.8 rebounds with LaVine. That makes sense because LaVine’s talent warrants scoring to go down for others. The same with DeRozan, but at a much smaller rate.

Williams was 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds without DeRozan this season, and 9.9 points and 4 rebounds with him.

Statistics are often in the eye of the beholder, however. Wins and losses? Far tougher to dispute.

Since the “Big Three” of DeRozan, LaVine and Vucevic came together for the 2021-22 campaign. the Bulls were 7-9 (.437 winning%) without DeRozan and 20-14 (.588) without LaVine.

The knock some have on DeRozan seems to be the isolation ball the Bulls turn to in clutch moments – measured as the final five minutes of a game within five points – and the fact it’s usually in DeRozan’s hands.

There’s a reason coach Billy Donovan leans on his forward, however. It’s called a proven track record.

LaVine was 7-of-16 (43.8% from the field) in those situations this season, while White was 11-of-24 (45.8%) and Williams was 6-of-11 (54.5%). DeRozan led the team going 20-of-33 (60.6%) in clutch moments.

How about the last 30 seconds when the game is on the line? DeRozan was now 6-for-8 (75%), while LaVine was 2-for-6 (33.3%). Only Alex Caruso was better going 3-for-3 in that scenario.

As of now, the talks between DeRozan and the Bulls are all quiet, but if Karnisovas is serious about only looking to trade LaVine, at some point this season it might be best to get back to the table.

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls bounce back with win against Hawks led by Andre Drummond’s giant game
Dalen Terry’s opportunities with the Bulls will be dictated by his discipline
Little has been easy for Bulls this season, but schedule now is
Bulls vet DeMar DeRozan uses Christmas break to talk state of the team
Bulls come up small, have off-night in the loss to Cavaliers
Bulls guard Coby White staying two steps ahead of opposition
The Latest
Arizona Cardinals v Chicago Bears
Bears
Justin Fields still living in the moment
While Chicago debates his future with two games left in a 6-9 season, the Bears’ quarterback is focused on beating the Falcons on Sunday — and the offense sustaining success after it stalled with a 21-0 lead in a victory over the Cardinals last week at Soldier Field.
By Mark Potash
 
Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson reacts after nearly intercepting a pass against the Vikings.
Bears
Why not getting dealt was the best thing to happen to Bears CB Jaylon Johnson
He’s become Pro Football Focus’ top-rated overall cornerback and top coverage corner. That doesn’t happen if Johnson is somewhere else, learning a new defensive scheme on the fly.
By Patrick Finley
 
Arizona Cardinals v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears’ next defensive goal? ‘We’re due for a shutout’
Since Week 10, the Bears have allowed the fifth-fewest points, second-lowest passer rating and fourth-fewest rushing yards. They have a goal they want to reach before the end of the season, though.
By Patrick Finley
 
Olusimbo Ige says she will carry out Mayor Brandon Johnson’s campaign promises on reforming mental health care in Chicago, starting with small changes in the beginning.
Health
Chicago Public Health Commissioner Ige calls mental health top priority in 2024
Opioid deaths, HIV and infectious diseases, the racial life expectancy gap and inequality also head the list of challenges facing the city.
By Brett Chase
 
Antioch’s Cameron Speich (10) grabs Neuqua Valley’s Danny Podpora (15) at the Wheeling Hardwood Classic.
High School Basketball
Neuqua Valley beats Antioch, eyes a spot in the Wheeling Hardwood Classic title game
Neuqua Valley’s Luke Kinkade has been a hot name in recruiting circles lately. The senior scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds.
By Michael O’Brien
 