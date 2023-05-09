Bulls guard Alex Caruso named to the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team

There were very few times this season where Alex Caruso would go on the offensive.

Petitioning for league-wide recognition was one of those instances.

Just before the season ended for the Bulls in Miami, the guard was discussing the idea of being named to the NBA’s All-Defensive Team for the 2022-23 season, and wasn’t about to undersell how much that would mean to him.

“I think it would be cool.’’ Caruso said twice in the conversation. “I know the level I’m capable of.’’

Now so does the rest of the league.

The NBA announced on Tuesday, that Caruso was named to the Kia All-Defensive First Team, his first selection to an All-Defensive team since he was named All-SEC Defensive Team at Texas A&M back in 2016.

This latest one carried a bit more weight.

Caruso became the first Bull to earn first-team honors since Joakim Noah was selected back in 2013-14, but the league has changed a bit in the last decade, which was another reason Caruso had no problem pointing out the importance of what he did this season.

“I think it’s more of an accomplishment now than it’s ever been, just because of how deep the league is,’’ Caruso said then. “There’s so much more offense. There’s so many more players averaging 20-plus, 25-plus, 30-plus. There’s so many more possessions in the game.

“And just to go from the point I was at six years ago — like, couldn’t even get a team to bet on me. Didn’t get drafted and had to go to the G-League. The path it took to get to this point, it’s humbling, but it’s rewarding at the same time.’’

Caruso averaged 1.5 steals, 0.7 blocks and 3.4 deflections in 23.5 minutes over 67 games (36 starts) for the Bulls this season, as well as ranking first in the NBA in steals per 100 possessions, first in deflections per 36 minutes (5.2), tied for fifth in deflections per game (3.4), sixth in total deflections (226), tied for ninth in steals per game (1.5) and 14th in total steals (98).

Not only did he have the numbers to receive the honor, but was a key communicator on the defensive end for his teammates, helping the Bulls to finish fifth in defensive rating (111.5) as a team.

Joining Caruso on the First-Team honors were Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez, Cleveland’s Evan Mobley, and Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. from the Memphis Grizzlies. Second-team honors included Boston’s Derrick White, Golden State’s Draymond Green, Toronto’s O.G. Anunoby, Memphis’ Dillon Brooks, and Miami’s Bam Adebayo.

