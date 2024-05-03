Chicago's outdoor dining program kicks off, while Clark Street closure awaits approval

Outdoor dining season officially kicked off Wednesday and this year could be a boon for restaurant owners thanks to a roster of big events this summer like NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race, Lollapalooza and the Democratic National Convention.

The city’s outdoor dining program runs annually from May 1 to Oct. 31, offering restaurants and bars the opportunity to receive permits for setting up tables and chairs on the sidewalk or close a block for dining in the street. For some Chicago eateries, the program can double their seating capacity, generating a huge boost in revenue and tips.

The program was particularly popular along a three-block street of Clark Street, between Grand Avenue and Kinzie Street. Last year, it was closed to vehicle traffic. A survey last year by Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) of more than 3,000 residents in the ward found at least 80% were strongly in favor of the street closure.

But whether a Clark Street closure will happen again is up in the air as it’s still subject to city approval, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT).

The Smith, 400 N. Clark St., submitted an application for a full street closure, alongside neighbors Havana Grill and Bodega Taqueria y Tequila. Under the program, businesses can apply for curb lane closures, sidewalk cafes and full street closures, with three participating businesses necessary for a street closure.

The Smith Manager Ashley Derousseau said the application is “under talks” at the city level, but discussions seem positive so far.

“They’re going back and forth about the best way to do it, and whether or not to do a full closure or partial closure,” she said. “It’s looking good; I think. From what I understand, … they’re going to do some sort of closure. I’m just not sure what they’re going to decide on yet and how exactly we’re going to execute it.”

The city’s Transportation Department confirmed it received a permit application for expanded outdoor dining on Clark Street. It also said permits for full street closures have been submitted for two additional stretches of Clark Street. All are under review.

“I’m really excited for it,” Derousseau said. “I hope they give us the full patio.”

Chef Rick Bayless, owner of Frontera Grill and Topolobampo in River North, has heard Clark Street may be permitted to close and put seating on the curb lane. He said a full street closure that creates a safe party environment in River North would be ideal, though closing parking lanes would still create energy for eateries impacted by the loss of office workers in the city’s core.

“I encourage the city to really pay attention to the street closures … or at least give us the parking lanes so that we can create more of a destination,” he said.

CDOT reviews all applications and consults both the impacted alderperson and multiple city departments during the process, according to its website.

Reilly said in a statement, “We look forward to CDOT conducting their review; sharing their potential revisions; and feedback regarding the application, including the proposed footprint and duration of the program.”

He said last month that he’d love for Clark Street to close again for outdoor dining, but he’s not the only voice in the matter. His support came after initially saying in July 2023 that a Clark Street closure would not be renewed in 2024, citing negotiations with Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office.

Big summer for restaurants, bars

CDOT said it’s received at least 25 outdoor dining program permits, and at least seven permits are currently active. A department spokesperson said it expects more permits to be issued “in the coming days.”

Another popular outdoor dining hub is in Fulton Market on West Randolph Street. At least 11 applications for expanded outdoor dining have been from businesses on that street, with five obtaining active permits as of May 1. The West Randolph Street applicants did not return requests for comment.

For restaurants like The Smith, expanded outdoor dining is huge. The Clark Street closure doubled its seating capacity, driving up sales at the restaurant. It also gave diners more options during busy parts of the day, Derousseau said.

Diners on the sidewalk patio at The Smith, 400 N. Clark St. Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

“It’s brought a lot of revenue, but it also, I think, brings more excitement for people to want to come to the restaurant,” she said. “It’s really fun for people to sit on the street and be able to look out at the city while they have dinner.”

Bayless said when warm weather hits Chicago, everyone wants to head outside.

“I’m a typical Chicagoan — I’m going to be looking for places that have outdoor patios to eat,” he said. “I think it’s very important for the livelihoods of restaurants to be able to have that outdoor space because Chicagoans want it. We want it desperately.”

There’s also a potential traffic boost when the DNC Convention arrives Aug. 19-22.

Derousseau said The Smith is slowly beefing up its staff before the summer, but it’s holding back until its outdoor dining situation is determined.

“The patio being open would be a great thing for something like that,” Derousseau said, of the convention.

The last time Chicago hosted the DNC Convention was in 1996 at the United Center. By then, Bayless’ Frontera Grill and Topolobampo were open.

He said there wasn’t much of an impact on his restaurants back then, though there was a boost in the days after the convention ended from visitors who stayed in town longer. But he thinks it’ll be the opposite come August for eateries around the United Center.

“The DNC people are all at the convention, and they’re eating from carts at the convention,” he said. " They’re eating from fast food around the convention, but they’re not wandering around ... they’re focused on being at the DNC.”