Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball sheds more light on his left knee issues

The Bulls led the NBA in attendance the last few seasons, as well as “what could’ve beens.’’

Lonzo Ball did very little to make a dent in the latter.

Appearing on Trae Young’s podcast “From the Point’’ on Monday, Ball discussed the fact that the Bulls were a first-place team before his left knee issues began in the 2021-22 season, and couldn’t help but feel bad about what has become of the organization since.

“It’s going to be a big what-if,’’ Ball said of this roster the last few years. “I feel bad, just for the (Bulls’) GMs because I feel like they made the perfect team around me. I felt like that was the most I’ve ever been involved in an organization. And I finally got the perfect team that I felt like could fit my game and play my way and really just do what I wanted to do.

“That injury – and I’m still going through it right now – but that one messed me up early because I felt like we had a chance and never got to see what it was.’’

Especially because Ball hasn’t played since.

His last game in a Bulls jersey was Jan. 14, 2022, and over the next year he underwent three surgeries on the left knee, including a cartilage transplant.

That’s why there’s the concern from both Ball’s camp and the Bulls, knowing that no NBA player has ever successfully returned from that type of surgery to have a long career.

Then again, the sample size is tiny, so Ball was hoping that he could be the exception.

“When I first got hurt, we didn’t really know what it was,’’ Ball said. “I was seeing all type of different doctors and stuff. I was just kind of going up and down … At least now, I got the surgery. We got a plan moving forward. We’ve been on plan. I’m on track. Hopefully, everything works out. I just leave it up to God and do the best I can and live with the results.’’

Ball signed a four-year, $80-million contract when the Bulls acquired him, and will be a free agent after the 2024-25 season. Like the Bulls stated at the start of the offseason, Ball did confirm that he will miss all of the upcoming NBA campaign.

As far as what the plan will be this season at the point guard spot for the Bulls, Coby White and Jevon Carter will open up camp competing for that starting position.

