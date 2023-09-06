The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
The Bulls will begin the 2023-24 training camp in Nashville, Tenn.

Opting for a destination fall training camp, the Bulls players came up with the idea of Nashville back in the early summer, putting to rest any conspiracy theories about chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and the White Sox rumored relocation.

By  Joe Cowley
   
DeMar DeRozan

The Bulls players decided months ago to have a destination training camp, and Nashville, Tenn., was the city of choice.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

A Jerry Reinsdorf-owned team is in fact going to Nashville.

Take a breath White Sox fan, it’s not the baseball club in town.

The Bulls announced on Wednesday that they will hold a destination training camp the first week of October, and it will take place at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn.

Before the conspiracy theories start forming, however, while Nashville was a rumored destination that Reinsdorf might someday want to see his baseball team moved to, the idea of the Bulls training there was proposed by the players early in the summer, according to a source.

What that will mean for the Bulls is they will hold a media day on Oct. 2 at the Advocate Center, and then jet to Nashville for the first day of practice on Tuesday. They will train there until the weekend, opening up the preseason game schedule that Sunday in Milwaukee.

The Bulls will play five preseason games, finishing up by hosting the Timberwolves on Oct. 19. The regular-season tip-off will take place on Oct. 25, with the Bulls hosting Oklahoma City.


