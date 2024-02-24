Forward Patrick Williams talks surgery and staying a Bull this summer

It was a question that left Patrick Williams searching for the right words.

“I think you can kind of … you know what I mean, kind of, um, just kind of feel how it is right now,” the Bulls forward eventually replied when asked about his emotions. “It’s a lot at one time to go from thinking you are ramping up to play on Tuesday to a couple of days later having to have surgery. Not easy at all.”

For Williams or his team.

But now both have to move forward. That’s what Saturday marked.

Williams headed for season-ending surgery on his left foot in the next few weeks, while the rest of his teammates had a quick practice and were headed off to New Orleans, short-handed and searching for answers.

“I just feel bad,” coach Billy Donovan said of the news about his fourth-year forward. “Obviously, I think he did everything he could to get himself back.”

His foot had other ideas.

It was back on Jan. 25, that Williams continued to try and play through what was first a bum right ankle and eventually became a left foot issue. After that loss in Los Angeles, the pain in the left foot became too much, he was shut down and given a window of two to four weeks. Williams started ramping up his activity over the all-star break, but when a scan was done earlier in the week, a small fracture was discovered.

He could have shut it down for another month and then gone through another scan, but with no promise of it healing the decision was made to go ahead and have the surgery sooner than later, rehab the next four months, and be ready to have a full summer of activity to get ready for the 2024-25 campaign.

His hope is a season that will be with the Bulls.

The timing of this injury is a blow for the Bulls currently, as they are fighting for a play-in spot. But was even more disastrous for Williams who was headed for restricted free agency this offseason.

All indications were the Bulls were going to let the market bid on him and then decide to match or move on, but now Williams might see much less money coming his way.

“I don’t think anybody knows what their future is to be honest,” Williams said of the contract situation. “I would love to continue to be a Bull. I love it here. I think I could really be a cornerstone piece for this team. But you never know what the future holds, and I understand it’s a business.

“For now, worry about the surgery and getting back playing, and let the chips fall where they may.”

This was the second major injury for Williams, coming off a 2021-22 season in which he had wrist surgery that limited him to just 17 games.

He was flashing a bit more potential this year, however, and then of course another obstacle for the former No. 4 overall draft pick.

“I think this season I got experience and that’s all you can ask for,” Williams said. “I think I’m taking a step into being the player I can be.”

At least the Bulls now know that the current frontline will continue to be by committee with Williams out and Torrey Craig (right knee sprain) still not running or cutting yet. Not ideal, but not exactly anything new.

“I can makeshift four for the majority of games,” Alex Caruso said of his role in filling in at that spot. “But it’s going to take more guys, maybe more schemes to get the ball out of some guys’ hands when they catch it low, close to the basket. If there’s any silver lining, we’ve seen this before because we’ve been shorthanded at that position. We at least have a little to go off of.”