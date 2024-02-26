Bulls young guns need to step up and are embracing that challenge

NEW ORLEANS – It wasn’t always pretty.

A missed layup, an ugly three-point attempt, no, definitely some hide-the-eyes moments from Dalen Terry on Sunday.

What there was at the end of the night, however, was an unlikely win. And in the 15-plus minutes of work put in by the second-year guard there was also a plus/minus of plus-17, which led the Bulls.

So go ahead and pick apart Terry’s game. It’s easy to do considering how far he still has to go in his development. Just realize that Terry also knows that there’s a long journey in front of him, but remains hellbent on not only taking it, but reaching the top.

“We know we’re short-handed right now, but the way the vets on this team talk to me, talk to (rookie) Julian (Phillips), they preach don’t be afraid of the challenge,” Terry said. “This is how you’re going to make your name in the league if you want to be here for a long time.”

Not the only staying power that matters for this Bulls team, either.

Terry and Phillips are who the Bulls need to step up if they want any real shot of holding down a play-in spot in the Eastern Conference and making it to a playoff round. With Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams lost for the season because of foot surgeries, and some real uncertainty around the sprained right knee of Torrey Craig, the two youngsters could be the difference between postseason and offseason.

That’s why when you see one, the other is usually close by. They are both aware of the circumstances and the opportunity they now have.

“The way I’ve always approached the game is I’m not afraid of the moment,” Terry said. “I know Julian is the same way. Us both being young guys and seeing each other through the early part of our careers, we both were talking constantly about that. Me and him talk about our thoughts every single day, about what’s here in front of us and how we’ve got to do better, do what it takes to sustain our rotation minutes.”

Against the Pelicans it was Terry’s opportunity, as he did finish with two points off a key steal, as well as four rebounds and three assists. Phillips saw less than two minutes of work.

That’s how it’s going to work for the time being, as coach Billy Donovan will mix and match the two in based on the matchups the staff feels they can have the most success against.

“Looking at the other team’s rotations, who’s coming in at those spots, probably subbing accordingly to that,” Donovan said. “The times you’re getting them on the floor it’s probably a little more mapped out based on our rotations, their rotations.”

But both will be getting playing time. As short-handed as the Bulls are, especially at that four spot, Terry and Phillips are needed.

It comes down to what they do with those moments.

“They want to get better,” guard Alex Caruso said of the two.

Caruso would know. He is near the both of them in the home locker room, and has no problem playing mentor, especially on the defense side.

“They’re receptive to advice,” Caruso continued. “I’ve talked to both of them about trying to play without fouling. That’s the hard thing. When you’re young, guys are older than you and crafty and smart. The game is slower for them. Anytime you get a hand in or are out of position, they take advantage of it.

“I think as long as you learn and develop and use the meaningful minutes to understand what’s going on and learn and grow from that, then it can be beneficial.”