The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 11, 2024
Bulls Sports NBA

Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan named Eastern Conference player of the week

It was DeRozan’s 15th career player-of-the-week award and his fourth with the Bulls, which ties him with Ben Gordon and Jimmy Butler for the fourth-most in franchise history. Michael Jordan leads the way with 23.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan named Eastern Conference player of the week
DeMar DeRozan averaged 29.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists against the Kings, Jazz, Warriors and Clippers last week.

Forward DeMar DeRozan was the driving force behind the Bulls’ 3-1 West Coast road trip and was rewarded for his efforts Monday.

After averaging 29.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists against the Kings, Jazz, Warriors and Clippers, DeRozan was named player of the week in the Eastern Conference.

‘‘His [midrange] game is as good as anyone in the world,’’ Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said before his team’s game against the Bulls. ‘‘He’s playing at a high level. He’s a vet. The things you heard about him in Toronto or San Antonio being a pro, that’s what you want and that’s what Chicago has.’’

The last four seasons of Kidd’s playing career were the first four of DeRozan’s, but Kidd said DeRozan is a long way from the old men’s club. His play supports that.

The Bulls’ injuries have contributed to DeRozan averaging the most minutes of his career this season. But the veteran approach Kidd talked about DeRozan having since his early years is the reason he’s doing it successfully.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan often talks about the extra time DeRozan puts into maintaining his body. It’s why he has been able to average 37.9 minutes this season. On the four-game road trip, he averaged 40 minutes.

It was DeRozan’s 15th career player-of-the-week award and his fourth with the Bulls, which ties him with Ben Gordon and Jimmy Butler for the fourth-most in franchise history. Michael Jordan leads the way with 23.

On the Mavericks’ side Monday was Western Conference player of the week Luka Doncic, who nearly averaged a 40-point triple-double during that time period.

‘‘He has a unique ability not only to get himself involved, but he can really make the game easy for everyone else,’’ Donovan said of Doncic. ‘‘Whether it’s generating catch-and-shoot threes for guys on the perimeter or finding their bigs on rolls for lobs, he obviously does a lot.’’

Urgency

After Monday, the Bulls had 17 games left on their schedule. Despite what Donovan deemed a successful road trip, he said the players aren’t satisfied.

‘‘You have these different pockets of the season that present different challenges,’’ Donovan said. ‘‘Going on the road for four games against good-quality opponents, I thought our guys had the right approach going from game to game.’’

The Bulls have a strong hold on ninth place in the Eastern Conference, which would earn them a spot in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.

‘‘I do feel there’s a drive inside the team,’’ Donovan said. ‘‘The communication is really good. They’re trying to rely and lean on each other.’’

Changing times

Kidd, who was enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018, is acknowledged as one of the greatest point guards the NBA has seen. His 12,091 career assists are second behind John Stockton on the all-time list.

The evolution of the point-guard position — with players moving away from being solely facilitators and into more positionless roles — is a result of the three-point line.

Players such as Stockton and Magic Johnson weren’t going to shoot threes. Certain coaches, Kidd said, weren’t going to let anybody shoot threes. Today, all 10 players on the court at any given time are capable of shooting threes, Kidd said, something he thinks is leading to what one day will be a completely positionless style of play.

‘‘Eventually, there will be no positions,’’ Kidd said. ‘‘It will just be your best five out there. They’re all going to be able to play each position. It becomes a hunt for the weak link on the defensive end. That’s what the game has turned into.’’

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls guard Coby White has a strong showing on campaign trail out west
Bulls finally get some encouraging news on guard Lonzo Ball’s rehab
Injured Zach LaVine defiantly optimistic about his standing with Bulls
The ‘King of the Fourth’ has a right hand in Bulls guard Alex Caruso
Bulls go to 3-0 on West Coast swing — but is it sustainable?
Bulls come out of Utah incident with no fines or suspensions
The Latest
Bus Crash Illinois
3 children and 2 adults die after school bus collides with semi in Illinois, authorities say
Authorities say a bus carrying students and teachers crossed into oncoming lanes Monday morning and struck a semitruck carrying sand. All four people on the bus and the truck driver were killed.
By Associated Press
 
TINYHOUSE-031224
News
City shuts down work on wooden ‘tiny house’ structure at Dan Ryan homeless encampment
The Orange Tent Project worked with architecture students to design a small but secure wooden structure that they believed would not require permits. Last week, days after construction began, the city issued a work stoppage order.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Michael Jordan
Columnists
The monetary fun and games of sports
Since the beginning, sports fans have complained about how much money star athletes make.
By Rick Telander
 
Farzin Parang, executive director of the Building Owners and Managers Association of Chicago, on May 10, 2020.
Elections
Real estate groups ask the Illinois Supreme Court to block ‘Bring Chicago Home’ referendum
The groups want the highest court to stop the effort to allow voters to approve increasing a sales tax on high-end properties before the March 19 primary.
By Tessa Weinberg | WBEZ and Mariah Woelfel
 
After 61 employees were laid off in December, Howard Brown Health workers and their supporters march during an unfair labor practice strike outside Howard Brown Health Sheridan in Uptown, Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Health
National Labor Relations Board files complaint against Howard Brown Health
In July the regional office of the NLRB found merit in accusations made against Howard Brown by union members alleging the organization bargained in bad faith amid layoffs early last year. The agency has been seeking a settlement between the two sides.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 