The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Bulls Sports

Executive VP Arturas Karnisovas promises changes coming for the Bulls

There was a lot of tough talk from Karnisovas on Saturday, especially with the Bulls again out of the playoff picture. Everything was on the table - whether it is trades, free agency or the draft. It all sounded well and good, but the Bulls have also reached the point where words are only words until they become action.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Executive VP Arturas Karnisovas promises changes coming for the Bulls
Arturas Karnisovas

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said a lot of the right words on Saturday ... finally. However, words need actions when it comes to the Bulls at this point.

Michael Reaves/Getty

They were powerful words coming from Arturas Karnisovas on Saturday afternoon at the Advocate Center.

The Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations spoke about failed expectations, harsh lessons that were learned, and changes that were coming.

An admittance of a job gone wrong under his watch.

There was a prepared statement, but then Karnisovas answered questions from the heart. Maybe for the first time since taking the job back in 2020.

Powerful words, indeed.

And that’s unfortunately the issue surrounding Karnisovas and the rest of his organization at this point of his reign. Considering the Bulls missed the playoffs for the third time in four years, as well as some of the roster decisions that have been made, we’re past words at this point.

“In this business you win or you learn, so while I can be happy with some growth and learning this year, I won’t be satisfied until we bring a championship to the city of Chicago,” Karnisovas said. “That’s why I was hired, that’s why I am here, and my mission remains unchanged.

“I’m planning on sitting down with the staff for exit interviews, and then I will sit down with (coach) Billy (Donovan), (general manager) Marc (Eversley), and our front office to see what’s next, what worked, what didn’t. We will look for ways to improve and we will address our shortcomings through the draft, trades and free agency. I take full responsibility, however, and recognize when changes need to be made, and I believe that time is now.”

That’s where it gets tricky for Karnisovas & Co. They can want all the changes they want, but the market must be willing participants in those changes happening, especially if it involves trading the likes of a Zach LaVine – which remains a top priority this summer – or making a tough decision on the medical future of injured point guard Lonzo Ball.

What the Bulls can no longer do is brag about being a global brand but operate like a mom-and-pop store. Locally, several media outlets – including the Sun-Times – have pointed out for years that the Bulls seem to prioritize the business of basketball over actually winning basketball games.

Whether it’s been staying out of the luxury tax, safe moves or no moves at all at the trade deadline, butts in the seat have seemingly gained importance over wins in the standings.

This season, the Bulls are finding out that the national perception has also been growing in that direction. That’s why Karnisovas was asked flat-out about the real priority of this franchise, or at least his priority with it.

“I always think about basketball, I’m thinking about winning and that’s why I am here,” Karnisovas said. “I am not here to stay in the middle. But I think the formula we came up (with) three years ago, I thought it was working. Until a couple injuries and we’re going to have to find these answers in this offseason. Obviously, the results are not what we wanted, and I totally get it and it’s on me to figure it out.”

Which he will continue to have full autonomy to do. He was asked if Michael or Jerry Reinsdorf have turned up the heat on his job security and only responded, “No, I gotta do my job better. It’s my responsibility. This program is my responsibility. They’ve been, Jerry and Michael have been really supportive. Obviously, their expectation is better results. That’s why diving into this off-season I put an emphasis on turning this program around.”

No easy fix, especially with moving LaVine and the remainder of his $138-million max contract, kicking the tires on moving Nikola Vucevic, while still wanting to re-sign DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams.

“DeMar’s been great for us for three years,” Karnisovas said. “He’s been invested in the city of Chicago and has been really great to our young guys, so both sides are interested in continuing, so we’ll see what happens in free agency.”

What was refreshing from the executive was that it finally sounded like everything was on the table. Donovan and the rest of the front office were all safe, but the philosophy of staying away from a rebuild or the played-out “continuity” slogan, Karnisovas no longer sounded married to any one idea.

“We obviously can’t roll (out) the same team again and expect different results,” Karnisovas said. “We definitely understand that even with some of the positivity with the clutch wins and overtime wins, we’re still at 39 (wins) and at the play-in. We have to somehow generate an additional 10 wins. Even with the injuries we suffered this year, we need to change things.

“It’s a results-driven business and I’ll be evaluated based on results and I expect that. I just have to do a better job putting the group together and we all want to win. That’s what I’m here for, that’s what I’m going to try to do every year. When we come up short, that’s not the result that we want.”

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
A long offseason begins as Bulls fall to Heat in final play-in game
Bulls coach Billy Donovan sees plenty of room for a healthy Lonzo Ball
Bulls get chance for revenge against Heat in Miami
With Stadium, Jerry Reinsdorf can create something he couldn’t 40 years ago
Bulls dominate Hawks to advance in play-in tournament
Jerry Reinsdorf’s timing for new RSN isn’t great, but it shouldn’t stop him: expert
The Latest
Screenshot 2024-04-19 at 8.41.52 PM.png
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky operating chairman, co-owner Nadia Rawlinson confident in team's direction: 'This is our era'
Rawlinson hopes to make an announcement regarding the team’s plans for an individual practice facility before the 2024 season begins.
By Annie Costabile
 
Indiana State center Robbie Avila
High School Basketball
College basketball transfer portal chock full of area players
Once again there are dozens of players with local ties moving on from their previous college stop in search of a better or different opportunity.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Screen Shot 2024-04-17 at 11.57.01 PM.png
White Sox
Bettors knew White Sox would be bad, but they’re worse than expected
Bet on it: Don’t expect Grifol’s team, which is on pace to challenge the 2003 Tigers for the most losses in a season, to be favored much this year
By Rob Miech
 
Burnham Prairie - Landscape Wetland - Jul19 3.JPG
Editorials
Illinois wetlands deserve protection. Lawmakers should make that happen, while there is still time.
State lawmakers can pass legislation that would restore the safeguards the U.S. Supreme Court removed last year on wetlands, which play a key role in helping to mitigate the impact of climate change and are critical habitats for birds, insects, mammals and amphibians.
By CST Editorial Board
 
TT Still 6.png
Columnists
Watch and learn: Chicago Palestine Film Festival aims to entertain, educate
Not all filmmakers participating in the 15-day event are of Palestinian descent, but their art reclaims and champions narratives that have been defiled by those who have a Pavlovian tendency to think terrorists — not innocent civilians — when they visualize Palestinian men, women and children.
By Rummana Hussain
 