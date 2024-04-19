The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 19, 2024
Sports Bulls

A long offseason now begins as Bulls fall to Heat in final play-in game

No Jimmy Butler, no problem for “Heat Culture,” as Miami jumped on the Bulls midway through the first quarter and never let go the rest of the night. With this Bulls roster falling short yet again, some serious soul searching to do, starting with free agent DeMar DeRozan.

By  Joe Cowley
   
DeMar DeRozan

Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan has a lot to unpack this summer now that his team has again come up short this season. The free agent-to-be first has to come to grips with again losing to Miami and its “Heat Culture.”

Wilfredo Lee/AP

MIAMI – A 1,200-mile plane ride from Miami to Chicago wasn’t going to cure this one.

Not this time.

This was going to take DeMar DeRozan much longer than that

“I’m pretty sure the next couple of days, couple weeks, a lot of emotions that are going to be all over the place,” DeRozan said just minutes after an unexpected 112-91 loss to Miami in the final play-in game on Friday. “I can feel all types of negative ways right now that I may not feel next week. I try not to react off of impulse. It’s kind of like crawling up that hill, you get knocked back down, you take a look up that mountain and say, ‘Damn, I gotta do it all over again, gotta figure it out.’ Just going to be a long summer for me, thinking about a lot.

“At the end of the day I hate losing, hate missing opportunities. It really hits you at the end of the season when you look up and the last seconds run off. You don’t have another game, and the next time I play a game it will be my 16th season. My stance on still wanting to be here is the same, but I just want to win.”

Raw emotion from DeRozan, who finished with a team-high 22 points in the loss, but also a crossroads that he has to really sit down and think about.

Last year when Miami eliminated the Bulls in the win-or-go-home game to reach the playoffs, they could at least use the excuse of Jimmy Butler got ‘em. That’s what DeRozan admittedly fought with on the plane ride home last season.

But there was no Butler for Miami on Friday. The face of their franchise was sidelined with an injured MCL. No, this was about “Heat Culture” taking the Bulls down. A culture that is just more physically and mentally tougher than what the Bulls march out there every season.

And with DeRozan a free agent this summer, that’s a lot for him to unpack. There’s no doubt he still wants to be a Bull, but for the first time since he arrived it didn’t sound like a sure thing.

“I want an opportunity to win, and not go home and see the first round of the playoffs, see the second round of the playoffs,” DeRozan said. “You know, it’s frustrating.”

DeRozan wasn’t alone with that feeling of frustration, either.

“It’s very disappointing that we came up short,” veteran Nikola Vucevic said. “Another year that we go home early. Everyone in this locker room wanted to play in the playoffs. This wasn’t what we wanted to see.”

What Donovan didn’t want to see off the tip was a slow start by his offense, but that was exactly what he got.

While Miami came out sipping “Heat Culture” mai tais, the Bulls watched a tied game with 8:33 in the first quickly spiral into a 19-point deficit in just under seven minutes.

By the time the first quarter came to an end, the Bulls were not only down 34-17, but had shot a dismal 6-of-23 from the field (26.1%).

As good as Miami was on the defensive side, Erik Spoelstra’s game plan completely dissected the Bulls defense, finding very little resistance in getting to whatever spots they wanted to. That included Jaime Jaquez Jr. who led them with eight first-quarter points.

While the Bulls have had their share of comebacks this season, Miami proved to be a different animal, never taking foot off of neck the entire night in holding the Bulls to 91 points, tying a season low.

“First of all, we just didn’t shoot the ball well,” coach Billy Donovan said of the loss “These games are going to be like that. It’s going to be ugly, grind it out.”

Everything this Bulls roster isn’t – short-handed or when at full strength – and hasn’t been for years.

A lot for everyone to think about, and not just DeRozan.

