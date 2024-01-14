The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Bulls Sports NBA

Bulls hit the halfway point as trade deadline is just 11 games away

After a poor start to the season, the Bulls have been playing winning basketball the last 22 games. Will that be enough to keep the roster intact when the Feb. 8 trade deadline comes and goes? Let’s ask the Vooch and Alex Caruso.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Bulls hit the halfway point as trade deadline is just 11 games away
Alex Caruso Nikola Vucevic

The Bulls have reached the halfway point of the season, but they are also just 11 games away from the trade deadline. For a team that is playing well the last 20-plus games is it too little, too late? What say you front office?

Nam Y. Huh/AP

SAN ANTONIO – Nikola Vucevic knows all about what it’s like to be a general manager.

The Bulls big man regularly scouts young talent, evaluates rosters, makes bold moves, and sends players packing.

Feelings be damned.

After all, you’re not playing “Football Manager 2024” correctly if you’re not shaking up the organization.

The soccer simulation video game is one thing, however. The Bulls and the decisions their front office must make with just 11 games left until the NBA trade deadline comes and goes?

No thanks. That’s a hard pass for Vucevic. He’ll stick to playing GM on the laptop.

“Honestly, I really don’t focus on that,” Vucevic said, when asked about the roster decisions that will be weighed by the Bulls. “It’s out of my control. Not what I get paid to do. It’s on the front office, whatever they decide to do. I’m happy with the guys we have here, and I think we can play even better than we have. We have a lot more to show than we have so far. Whatever the front office wants to do that’s on them.”

That it is.

What Vucevic was correct about is the players have made a selling point. A stale, somewhat monotonous one that’s been played out before with this group, but still a selling point.

After starting off 5-14, the Bulls have gone 14-8 going into the halfway point of the season.

Through those first 19 games, the defensive efficiency (116) sat 22nd in the league. Over the last 22 games? A big jump up to seventh (113.7).

Then there’s the offense, which had a rating of 26th out of the gate but was up to 18th in the last 22 games.

There’s no question that the on-the-court product has been better, but even so, the Bulls are still looking at best finishing at or just under .500, likely sitting in play-in tournament purgatory.

“Trying not to veer out of my lane too much, but when we play the right way, we’re a good team and I think we’ve proven that a little bit last year and this year, even though you can’t put much weight in seasons you’re not in (the playoffs),” guard Alex Caruso said when asked about the direction the front office might take. “But we’ve beaten good teams, we’ve shown we can play with the good teams, and that’s the way you win late in the season. For us it’s just about the consistency of it.

“Move no move, we’ve got to show up and do our job, keep trying to win games and be a team that can beat good teams late in the season.”

All well and good, but what executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas must ask himself is what’s really the end goal here?

If it’s staying stuck in mediocrity, by all means keep running out the same roster. If it’s about trying to build a new look while possibly recapturing some lost draft assets, however, then some nameplates above the current lockers have to be switched up.

That starts with continuing to gauge the market on Zach LaVine and hope it changes. Yes, the Bulls are 4-1 since LaVine returned from a right foot injury, but the four-plus weeks he was gone was when they started playing their best basketball.

Still, Karnisovas can’t dance without a partner, and as of Sunday the music continued blaring but the dance floor remained empty.

And while players like Caruso wouldn’t mind this roster staying together, it won’t mean much if the consistency doesn’t continue showing up.

“Once you get to the playoffs it’s a seven-game series,” Caruso said. “They know what you’re going to run, you know what they’re going to run. It’s just about going out there and putting your best foot forward and competing. When we do that I think we’re a really good team.”

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
No Wemby, no problem? Bulls get pushed to end by Spurs
Bulls fans still getting criticized for treatment of Jerry Krause
Bulls officials condemn fans who booed Jerry Krause during Ring of Honor ceremony
With the trade deadline 12 games away, Bulls stumble vs. Warriors
Bulls wing Torrey Craig (plantar fasciitis) cleared for light activity
Toni Kukoc, Steve Kerr relive playing days at Bulls’ inaugural Ring of Honor gala
The Latest
A person looks at Lake Michigan’s strong waves near Foster Beach after a major snowstorm hit the Chicago area, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.
Chicago
Harold Washington Library among city warming sites as temperatures plunge
The National Weather Service reported extreme cold and a negative 30-degree wind chill on Sunday and issued a wind chill advisory lasting until 9 a.m. Wednesday.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Frankie Franklin-Foxx.
Obituaries
Frankie Franklin-Foxx, advocate for women with HIV and part of first support group in Chicago, dies at 68
“She really put her all into having people’s backs when no one else would, and she lost friend after friend after friend after friend,” her daughter said.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson
Immigration
Johnson, suburban mayors to talk state of Chicago migrant crisis
The freshman mayor will meet with members of the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus at the United Center on Tuesday to plan for how to handle the more than 30,000 arrivals to the city.
By Michael Loria and Tina Sfondeles
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Should someone move on if partner gets dementia? Wife and I disagree
Woman believes seeing another person would be an unfaithful act and is troubled to learn her longtime mate thinks otherwise.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Different types of birds lined up.
Someone in Chicago
Someone in Chicago wonders how to mix friend groups at a party
When it comes to managing your time between friends to keep everybody happy, realize that’s unrealistic to accomplish on your own. Your friends need to be good sports, too.
By Ismael Pérez
 