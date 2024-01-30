Bulls give one away against visiting Raptors

The Bulls have been inching back toward .500. The last time they were at that mark was Oct. 30, when they were 2-2.

They had a great opportunity to close that gap further against the Raptors, who came into the United Center 12th in the Eastern Conference and riding a five-game losing streak.

Instead, the Bulls took a step in the wrong direction with a 118-107 loss, dropping them to 22-26.

Turnovers were the dagger for the Bulls, especially late in the game.

They gave up 11 points off six turnovers in the fourth quarter and 30 points off 20 turnovers for the game.

“The turnovers were a big factor,” coach Billy Donovan said. “The thing we got fortunate on was they turned it over 19 times, as well.”

For a moment in the fourth quarter, it appeared that forward DeMar DeRozan was about to tap into his typical late-game heroics. Trailing by six, the Bulls got the ball out in transition, and DeRozan slammed down a statement dunk. Moments later, the Raptors’ lead was back up to nine after back-to-back Bulls turnovers.

DeRozan had 25 points, five assists and two rebounds. Center Nikola Vucevic added 14 points and nine rebounds, and guard Coby White finished with 13 points and six assists.

In the previous seven games, Ayo Dosunmu averaged 14.7 points, three rebounds and three assists. He had two 20-point games during that stretch. Against Toronto, Dosunmu extended his double-digit scoring streak to eight games, finishing with 21 points and five rebounds.

“He’s done a good job with his shot preparation early,” Donovan said. “It’s an attribute to the work he’s put in.”

After leading by 10 at the half, the Bulls increased their lead to 13 in the third quarter before the Raptors went on a run to take a five-point lead with less than two minutes to go. The Bulls never regained the lead.

“They were driving the ball down our throat,” Donovan said. “That stood out more [in the second half] because we didn’t score at the same rate.”

The Bulls shot 42.9% from the field in the second half compared to 57.5% in the first half.

In the last minute of the third quarter, the injury-plagued Bulls took another hit when Dalen Terry fell hard to the floor after running out in transition. He had to be helped to the locker room and couldn’t put any weight on his right foot.

Donovan said the initial X-rays came back negative and that it was a sprained ankle.

Zach LaVine missed his fifth game since injuring his right ankle in the Bulls’ road victory against the Raptors on Jan. 18.

Donovan said there was no update on his status. According to the Bulls’ most recent timeline, which was provided ahead of their loss to the Lakers, LaVine is expected to be re-evaluated Thursday.

He has missed 22 of the Bulls’ last 29 games. The Bulls are 12-10 without him.