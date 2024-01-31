News coming soon on Bulls guard Zach Lavine, but not the trade kind

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Zach LaVine right foot situation isn’t getting any better.

Yes, the Bulls guard was scheduled to be re-evaluated at the end of this week with a more definitive timetable expected to come out of that appointment, but that doesn’t mean he is any closer to returning anytime soon.

Not good for the current Bulls roster in the standings, and definitely not good for a trade value that wasn’t very high in the first place.

“I don’t want to put a timetable on it,” coach Billy Donovan reiterated on Wednesday. “The issue is it’s the ankle and the foot. I think the ankle has healed up pretty well. I think he’s still dealing with some foot discomfort. That’s the concerning part.”

Not the only concern Donovan and the coaching staff is dealing with these days.

Second-year wing Dalen Terry stayed back in Chicago with LaVine to get treatment on an ankle sprain, but at least for Terry there’s some light at the end of the tunnel.

A late-night MRI came back clean on Tuesday, and then Donovan did exchange text messages with Terry before the Hornets game and felt a bit more optimistic about the situation.

“He said he thought he would be fine other than his ankle being landed on when he went in for that layup (in the Toronto loss),” Donovan said. “He didn’t really have any swelling, so responded pretty well. There’s a hope he’ll be back relatively soon.”

Hopefully he’ll be bringing a veteran forward with him.

If Donovan was looking for truly positive news on the injury front, that came with Torrey Craig. Like Patrick Williams (left foot), Craig was with the team in Charlotte, even getting an early afternoon workout with the player development staff and some of the bench players.

As long as there are no setbacks with the plantar fasciitis in the right foot, the plan was to get Craig into contact practices in the next couple of days, possibly having him ready to go Saturday or Tuesday at the latest.

“Our hope is somewhere in those four days of being able to practice we’ll have a good pulse, but he’s certainly very close, I would say that,” Donovan said of Craig.

Plastic man

There’s definitely some Stacey Augmon in Julian Phillips’ game, especially how the Bulls rookie can contort his wiry frame through traffic.

That’s not all that’s jumped out to Donovan when it comes to Phillips lately, however.

“He’s got a really good instinct and knack of when to cut, where to cut to, when to space,” Donovan said of Phillips. “He can get into these spaces and kind of contort his body. He’s got good body control. He can finish. He had that before he came here. I’ve seen players that have come in, and they’re young and they have a really hard time understanding when to cut and that kind of stuff. Then there’s guys that are really good at it.

“Julian instinctively has that.”

Decisions, decisions

The Bulls front office will now have the opportunity to miss out on draft picks for two straight nights rather than just one.

The NBA announced that they have expanded the 2024 draft into a two-night event in New York on June 26 and 27. The first round will remain at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, while Round 2 will move to ESPN’s Seaport District in Manhattan.

Round 1 will still be five minutes between picks, while Round 2 goes from two minutes to four.

