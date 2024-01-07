The Butler did it ... Bulls guard Coby White is hoping to follow suit

The Bulls have seen a jump in performance like this before.

Back in the 2014-15 campaign, Jimmy Butler went from just another young, talented guy to walking away with the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award.

Not only did the former Bull increase his scoring average by almost seven points per game that season, but across the board improved in rebounds, assists and three-point shooting, as well as staying an elite defender.

Coby White knows the Butler story very well.

Heck, now he feels like he knows Butler very well.

After all, it was three weeks ago that White was surprised to see Butler guarding him to start the game, when the Bulls lost to Miami on South Beach.

Not the only surprise either.

“He’s got a lot of tricks when he’s on you,” White said of the matchup. “You know he’s strong, but you don’t realize how strong he is until he’s guarding you.”

Noted and filed away for future use by White.

Just another reason why White is on the same track as Butler, a serious candidate to be the second Bull to win Most Improved Player Award in the last decade.

Although he’s a very different player than “Jimmy Buckets,” White’s scoring is up over eight points per game from last season, his assists have gone from 2.8 to 4.9 per game, and his rebounding is up from 2.9 to 4.4 per game. White was shooting a career-best 44.4% from the field and 39.6% from three, and has actually continued to improve his defense the last few seasons.

There was some concern that White’s scoring would go down with Zach LaVine back in the mix, but at least in the first game – although LaVine did come off the bench – White was not slowed down, scoring 22 points in the win over Charlotte, attempting 12 shots, including six threes.

His next evolution is improving his off-the-ball movement, making him another option in catch-and-shoot, especially when LaVine has the ball in his hands and is playing the play-making role.

“Figure out how to move without the ball more,” White said. “I need to watch more film on moving without the ball, getting into those open areas. AC (Alex Caruso) does that really well and JC (Jevon Carter) does it really well, finding open areas, knowing drives and where to be. I want to play off those closeouts because I feel that’s where I’m most impactful, playing off the closeouts with either catch-and-shoots or driving it and get my playmaking involved.”

Spoken like a player who continues figuring it out.

The issue is he’s not alone this season. And that’s why he might be a candidate for Most Improved Player, but he’s likely looking up at a few guys.

Tyrese Haliburton – Indiana – The point guard not only has MIP locked down so far, but is also an MVP candidate with the way he’s playing. Haliburton was averaging 24.2 points per game – an improvement of just under four points from last season – but his assists numbers have been ridiculous, including back-to-back 20-plus assists games at the end of December.

Tyrese Maxey – Philadelphia – The 76ers were expected to take a step back when they traded James Harden, but all Maxey has done is turn the loss into “James who?” He’s improved his points per game by over five from last season, while also going from 3.5 assists to 6.6 per game.

Scottie Barnes – Toronto – The third-year player is becoming the face of the Raptors, taking a jump in every category, but also moving toward being a double-double every night with his 20.9 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

Alperen Sengun – Houston – The sneaky dark horse candidate? Absolutely. Sengun has gone from 14.8 points per game to 21.4 this season, and is starting to stretch the floor with an improved three-point shot.

