Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan doesn’t believe in asking for more help

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – DeMar DeRozan was ruling the North at 26 years old, dropping almost 24 points per night, and in his mind at the time, indestructible.

He wasn’t alone, either.

Kyle Lowry, even Jonas Valanciunas, a bunch of 20-somethings that had their sights set on overthrowing The King. But when taking a shot at LeBron James, DeRozan and the rest of his Raptor teammates learned one very important lesson: You best not miss.

After falling behind 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals in that 2015-16 postseason run, a 32-point game by DeRozan and then a 35-point performance from Lowry suddenly tied the best-of-seven series up going back to Cleveland.

As DeRozan explained it, “That’s when we got our asses kicked.”

A 38-point beatdown in Game 5, and then a 26-point blowout in their own backyard, back up in Toronto. Game, set and match. The first of three straight postseason losses to James and the Cavs, but the only one that would reach the conference finals.

Then it was over for DeRozan, traded to the Spurs that offseason only to see his Raptors win the championship without him.

Why take the stroll down memory lane now? The same reason DeRozan’s not the type of veteran player to go to the Bulls front office and tell them that this roster needed help by the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

Optimism.

“To be honest with you, speaking from just my point of view, I just have the ultimate faith, whether it’s in myself or my teammates, that we can pull it together,” DeRozan said. “Then you understand that it’s all about the time, the perfect timing, health, some luck kicking in right when you need it. I’m always optimistic that it’s going to come together for the group.

“Other people are different, more strategic or look at stuff a different way. Like I’m a bad planner. I hate when I’m asked what I’m going to do Friday because I have no clue.”

That was a mindset he learned from playing on those Raptors teams. It was a group of guys that would rather use the lessons of losing to harden them rather than make a public display about needing help.

“Those times kind of gave me the experience of how to work, how to win, what it takes to win, what it’s like to play against a great, how difficult it is, and what you need to go up against something like that,” DeRozan said. “At the time I didn’t really think, ‘I needed this, I needed that.’ You’re young and we felt confident about that group.”

The problem now is DeRozan isn’t young anymore. And his current teammates aren’t poised to take on the game’s elite in the postseason. Heck, they’re barely poised to get out of the play-in round with how inconsistent they’ve been.

So whether it’s his belief in his teammates or not wanting them to go through the pain of being traded like he did, he’s not budging off that stance.

To make matters worse, even if DeRozan did try and go to management about shaking things up by the deadline , all indications remain that the Bulls don’t have – or were willing to part with – the necessary pieces to do so.

Optimism, or maybe unfounded blind faith, might be all the Bulls locker room can have.

“No, I’ve got confidence with everyone in this room, everyone on this team,” guard Coby White said when asked if he felt they needed help with a shakeup. “We all believe in each other no matter who is out there, who’s playing, we’re always going into the game knowing we’ve got a chance to win no matter who is out there.

“As long as we play to the same identity every night we can live with the outcome. But the games that we don’t play to our identity are the games we can’t have.”



