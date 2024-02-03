Bulls guard Zach LaVine will undergo season-ending right foot surgery

The Zach LaVine trade talk just died a slow death on Saturday, as the Bulls announced that the two-time All-Star has elected to have season-ending right foot surgery.

He is expected to be sidelined for the next four to six months, but the hope is he would be ready for the start of next season.

LaVine, who has been dealing with the pain for weeks, was to be re-evaluated this week .

“The issue is it’s the ankle and the foot,” coach Billy Donovan said this week. “The ankle has healed up pretty well. I think he’s still dealing with some foot discomfort. That’s the concerning part.”