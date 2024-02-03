The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 3, 2024
Bulls guard Zach LaVine will undergo season-ending right foot surgery

LaVine elected to undergo surgery, effectively putting an end to trade talks.

By  Joe Cowley
   
Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine season is over, as the two-time All-Star has elected to have right foot surgery.

Frank Gunn/AP

The Zach LaVine trade talk just died a slow death on Saturday, as the Bulls announced that the two-time All-Star has elected to have season-ending right foot surgery.

He is expected to be sidelined for the next four to six months, but the hope is he would be ready for the start of next season.

LaVine, who has been dealing with the pain for weeks, was to be re-evaluated this week .

“The issue is it’s the ankle and the foot,” coach Billy Donovan said this week. “The ankle has healed up pretty well. I think he’s still dealing with some foot discomfort. That’s the concerning part.”

