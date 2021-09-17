 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Popular mobile coffee bar Southside Grinds sets up shop in Boxville Marketplace

Ebony Blue’s mobile coffee bar Southside Grinds will have a grand opening ceremony Saturday at the Bronzeville enterprise hub.

By Cheyanne M. Daniels
Owner Ebony Blue poses for a portrait at Southside Grind’s Shipping Container Coffee Shop at 330 E. 51st St. in the Boxville Marketplace, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Owner Ebony Blue at Southside Grind’s Shipping Container Coffee Shop at 330 E. 51st St. in the Boxville Marketplace.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Underneath the 51st Street Green Line viaduct sits a group of colorful shipping containers. Music blares as people wander up to the containers or sit at patio tables near the street.

This is Boxville Marketplace, an “enterprise hub” featuring entrepreneurs in the creative, food and beverage markets.

This weekend, Ebony Blue’s coffee bar Southside Grinds joins the hub of food trucks, athletic shops and leadership teams at the marketplace. Southside Grinds was created in 2014 after Blue moved to Chicago from the Bed-Stuy area of Brooklyn.

“I was really lonely and just by myself here in Chicago, and I remember coming down to the South Side and riding my bike and stumbling upon Sip and Savor,” Blue said.

When she walked into the Bronzeville coffee shop, it was the first time since moving that Blue felt “so welcome and so warm.”

“I remember saying to myself, “I want other people to feel this way; I want to make sure that other people can connect and feel grounded in new spaces.”’

It was then that Southside Grinds was born with a mission to spread love and caffeine across the South Side.

For Blue, operating on the South Side was imperative — not only was it the first place she felt welcomed but it reminded her of her Brooklyn roots.

“There’s something to places like this,” she said. “There’s so much history here. There’s so much richness here in terms of culture.

But even though the idea for the coffeeshop was brewing, it took another five years before it really came to fruition.

In 2019, Blue participated in Sunshine Enterprises, a program that helps budding entrepreneurs start their business. She started roasting productions in December and in August turned Southside Grinds into a mobile coffee bar. She’s traveled to events around the city — even to the Taste of Chicago’s pop up in Pullman this year.

But the goal has always been to have a café. Blue started placing applications for spaces, starting with Boxville. She wasn’t hearing back, though. So she threw herself into her mobile espresso bar and it paid off. The community organization Build Bronzeville took notice of her work and, soon after, Blue was signing a lease with Boxville at 330 E. 51st St.

Now, Blue is preparing for her grand opening on Saturday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony starts at 11:30 a.m. before festivities and a DJ pop-up from noon to 4 p.m. Southside Grinds’ signature drinks like Southside Sunset Lemonade and Sugar Mama Latte will be available.

Signature drinks like the Southside Sunset Lemonade will be available at Saturday’s grand opening for Southside Grind’s Shipping Container Coffee Shop in the Boxville Marketplace.
Signature drinks like the Southside Sunset Lemonade will be available at at the grand opening Saturday of Southside Grind’s Shipping Container Coffee Shop in the Boxville Marketplace.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Blue will be joined by her mom, who flew in from New York for the grand opening, and Carter Bobb-Willis of Minor Figures, who provides Southside Grinds’ oat milk.

“I was inspired by Ebony because I’ve seen her hustle and grind starting from the cart and now opening up the shop. It’s great to see,” Bobb-Willis said.

Bobb-Willis worked in a roastery for seven years, and on Saturday he hop behind the counter once again to help out. Blue she’s grateful for the help since she was never classically trained as a barista.

After Saturday’s grand opening, Southside Grinds will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Southside Grinds is hiring at $15 an hour; those interested can apply through its website, www.southsidegrinds.com. Community members can still expect to see Blue from time to time as she continues her mobile coffee bar work.

Cheyanne M. Daniels is a staff reporter for the Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South Side and West Side.

Next Up In Taste

The Latest

‘The Big Leap’: On feel-good Fox series, amateurs pin their hopes on a ballet TV show

Made in Chicago, the escapist drama follows likable characters while spoofing the reality genre.

By Richard Roeper

Black Caucus Chairman Jason Ervin delivers early endorsement of Lightfoot reelection

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said it’s "not a gimme" that she will seek a second term. If Lightfoot does run again, she’ll have a powerful ally in her corner: Ald. Jason Ervin (28th), chairman of the City Council’s Black Caucus.

By Fran Spielman

Polling Place: How confident are you that the Bears will beat the Bengals? Um, not so much

Sure, the Bengals have a shot to walk out of Soldier Field with a "W." Who doesn’t?

By Steve Greenberg

Ex-deputy charged with manslaughter in white teen’s death

A special prosecutor announced the felony charge against Michael Davis, a former sergeant with the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office, in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain.

By Associated Press

Person found dead with head injuries in van in Grand Crossing

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

By Sun-Times Wire

10 people shot over 4 hours in Chicago overnight, half of them in three downtown neighborhoods

All three neighborhoods have seen more shootings from this time last year.

By David Struett