The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 1, 2022
Business News Metro/State

Jeep plant near Rockford slated for more job cuts

Retirement offers and layoffs will further reduce the workforce at Belvidere as Stellantis deals with declining sales of its Cherokee model.

David Roeder By David Roeder
   
SHARE Jeep plant near Rockford slated for more job cuts
Fiat Chrysler Announces Its Cutting Over 1,300 Jobs At Belvidere Illinois Plant

A Cherokee model on display outside the Jeep plant in Belvidere in 2019.

Getty

The Jeep plant in Belvidere, having gone through several cutbacks in recent years, is facing a new round of layoffs.

Stellantis, owner of the Jeep brand, said it will make an unspecified number of staffing cuts at the Belvidere plant near Rockford. The reductions will come via retirement packages for eligible unionized workers and layoffs of hourly and salaried staff, the company said.

Spokesperson Jodi Tinson said the reductions will take effect beginning in late May. She said state officials and Local 1268 of the United Auto Workers union, which represents hourly workers at the plant, were notified of the cutbacks Monday.

The plant has about 1,600 workers over one shift. In 2018, it had nearly 5,000 employees covering two shifts. Since 2017, Belvidere has built the Jeep Cherokee.

Tinson said that because of a chronic shortage of microchips needed for vehicle electronics, the plant was closed the weeks of March 7 and 14 and will be shut the week of April 4.

The supply problems have contributed to a sharp falloff in Cherokee sales. Stellantis reported 2021 sales of the Cherokee were down 34% from 2020, to 89,126 vehicles.

Auto analysts have speculated that Belvidere will be retooled to produce electric versions of the Dodge Challenger and Charger sports cars.

“While we won’t comment on rumor or speculation about the future of any of our facilities, we can say that Stellantis is committed to bringing consumers an electrified future, investing $35 billion through 2025 on electrification and software,” Tinson said.

Leaders of the UAW local could not be reached for comment Friday.

Next Up In News
FBI investigating ghost payrolling at Cook County Sheriff’s Office
DNA evidence ties Cleveland man to sexual assaults in Lake View and Portage Park from 25 years ago
In first for Amazon, NYC workers vote to unionize
Defendants on home confinement now get 2 days a week to roam freely, and some are getting in trouble
Ramadan the way it should be: a ‘very, very amazing bonding experience’
Boy, 15, shot during argument in Back of the Yards
The Latest
FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks before the 2022 World Cup draw at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar.
Soccer
U.S. draws England, Iran at World Cup
The United States will play either Ukraine, Wales or Scotland in its opener.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
ALDS_Astros_White_Sox_Baseball_13_.jpg
White Sox
White Sox’ Garrett Crochet likely headed for Tommy John surgery
MRI reveals ligament damage for White Sox lefty
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart speaks at news conference in 2021. Dart’s office said Friday that officials had “sought help” from the FBI after an internal investigation into ghost payrolling involving sheriff’s officers.
Metro/State
FBI investigating ghost payrolling at Cook County Sheriff’s Office
The sheriff’s office said probe began as an internal investigation and officials “sought help” from the FBI.
By Andy Grimm and Jon Seidel
 
Los Angeles Clippers v Chicago Bulls
Bulls
The Bulls’ inability to beat anybody who’s anybody is the story that won’t go away
It remains an unfortunate truth as the postseason approaches.
By Rick Morrissey
 
The White Sox and RHP Lucas Giolito agreed to a one-year, $7.45 million contract, avoiding arbitration.
White Sox
White Sox reach deal with Lucas Giolito
The sides avoided arbitration.
By Sun-Times staff
 