The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Business

UPS hiring for winter holiday rush holds steady above 100,000

Holiday season volumes usually start rising in October and remain high into January. While online shopping has slowed from the height of the pandemic, it’s well above historic norms.

By  Anne D’Innocenzio | AP
   
SHARE UPS hiring for winter holiday rush holds steady above 100,000
United Parcel Service plans to hire more than 100,000 extra workers to help handle an increase in packages during the winter holiday season — similar to holiday hiring last year and in 2020.

United Parcel Service plans to hire more than 100,000 extra workers to help handle an increase in packages during the winter holiday season — similar to holiday hiring last year and in 2020.

Gene J. Puskar / AP

UPS plans to hire more than 100,000 workers to help handle the holiday rush this season, in line with its holiday hiring the past two years.

Holiday season volumes usually start rising in October and remain high into January. While online shopping has slowed from the height of the pandemic, it’s still well above historic norms.

UPS says it will have job openings for full- and part-time seasonal positions, primarily package handlers, drivers and driver helpers.

UPS promotes seasonal jobs as positions that can lead to year-round employment. In recent years, according to UPS, roughly 35% of people hired for seasonal package-handling jobs land permanent positions.

Its seasonal drivers start at $21 an hour, with tractor-trailer drivers making as much as $35 an hour. Package handlers’ starting wages range from $15 to $21 an hour.

With a streamlined hiring process, most hires require only 25 minutes – from filling out an online application to receiving an offer, according to Danelle McCusker Rees, the company’s president of human relations. That’s down five minutes from last year.

The job market remains just as competitive as it was last year, Rees, who started as a seasonal worker, said in an interview.

Employers added 315,000 jobs in August, about what economists had expected, down from an average 487,000 a month over the past year, according to a government report a week ago.

The nation’s jobless rate reached 3.7%, the highest level since February. But it rose for a healthy reason: Hundreds of thousands of people went back to the job market, and some didn’t find work right away, which boosted the government’s count of unemployed people.

Next Up In News
Police questioning three ‘persons of interest’ about South Chicago shooting that left two men dead, two injured
Barack, Michelle Obama White House portraits unveiled
Stone Age skeleton missing a foot might be proof of the world’s oldest amputation
Illinois Appellate Court breathes new life into distracted driving lawsuit, opens door to possible refund of millions in fines
Driver fleeing traffic stop hits squad car, leaving officer, couple injured on Northwest Side
Internet service providers drop challenge of one of the nation’s strictest privacy laws
The Latest
A photo of Bears linebacker Roquan Smith on the sideline during a recent preseason game.
Bears
Bears vote Roquan Smith captain: ‘We know what he means to the team’
Teammates said Smith’s prolonged absence at the start of training camp had no impact on how they view him as a leader.
By Jason Lieser
 
Third Coast Percussion .Photo Credit Saverio Truglia
Things To Do
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago Sept. 8-14
Lakeview East Festival of the Arts, Renegade Craft Fair, and Third Percussion in concert are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
merlin_107930050.jpg
News
Police questioning three ‘persons of interest’ about South Chicago shooting that left two men dead, two injured
The shooting happened Sunday night in the 8600 block of South Kingston Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Massachusetts Republicans nominated Geoff Diehl, a Donald Trump-backed former state lawmaker, for governor.
Columnists
Republicans keeps nominating losers
The GOP is also pushing some policies that a majority of Republicans don’t actually want, which seems like an odd choice in an election year.
By S. E. Cupp
 
President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia and former president Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally to support local candidates at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Sept. 03, 2022 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
Columnists
Who’s really being divisive?
Both the president and former president have portrayed the other side as not just mistaken but malevolent and warned that its victory this fall would doom everything Americans hold dear.
By Jacob Sullum
 