Regulators seeking public comment on proposed $402 million Peoples Gas rate hike

Looking to blow off some steam about rising utility bills?

Consumer advocates are inviting residents to do just that at a public meeting Tuesday as they urge state regulators to reject much of a $402 million rate hike being sought by Peoples Gas.

The Illinois Commerce Commission — the state panel which has until the end of the year to rule on the utility’s rate increase request — will hold a forum to accept public comments on the proposal from 6 to 9 p.m. at UIC’s Dorin Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Road.

Leaders at the nonprofit watchdog Citizens Utility Board, who argue the hike would fuel “an excessive profit rate” and should be slashed by at least $63 million, are hoping for a large crowd “to have their voice be heard” on the record-high request.

“Gas bills are unaffordable to a large number of Chicago families — we can’t let Peoples Gas get a blank check,” CUB executive director Sarah Moskowitz said in a statement.

Peoples Gas leaders have noted it’s their first requested hike in nine years, saying it “is meant to ensure ongoing safety, reliability and environmental sustainability in Chicago.”

The request would raise the average residential bill by about $11.83 a month starting in January, although the utility says it expects most customers’ costs would remain “largely flat” because natural gas prices are expected to fall.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has also recommended regulators reduce the proposed hike by $49.2 million, asking the Commerce Commission to “scale back Peoples Gas’ over-spending” and asserting it’s “not in line with the state’s energy policies.”

Speakers at Tuesday’s meeting will be limited to three minutes. Written comments will also be accepted.

Comments can also be submitted online at icc.illinois.gov/docket/P2023-0069/public-comments, or by calling (800) 524-0795 during weekday business hours.