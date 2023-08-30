The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Business News Consumer Affairs

Tesla allowing no-hands driving with Autopilot for longer periods and US regulators have questions

The government has been investigating Autopilot for crashing into emergency vehicles parked on freeways, as well as hitting motorcycles and crossing tractor-trailers.

By  Tom Krisher | AP
   
SHARE Tesla allowing no-hands driving with Autopilot for longer periods and US regulators have questions
A Tesla car charges inside a Target parking lot in Logan Square.

A Tesla car charges inside a Target parking lot in Logan Square.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

DETROIT — Tesla is allowing some drivers to use its Autopilot driver-assist system for extended periods without making them put their hands on the steering wheel, a development that has drawn concern from U.S. safety regulators.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has ordered Tesla to tell the agency how many vehicles have received a software update making that possible and it’s seeking more information on what the electric vehicle maker’s plans are for wider distribution.

“NHTSA is concerned that this feature was introduced to consumer vehicles, and now that the existence of this feature is known to the public, more drivers may attempt to activate it,” John Donaldson, the agency’s acting chief counsel, wrote in a July 26 letter to Tesla that was posted on the agency’s website. “The resulting relaxation of controls designed to ensure that the driver remain engaged in the dynamic driving task could lead to greater driver inattention and failure of the driver to properly supervise Autopilot.”

A message was left early Wednesday seeking comment from Tesla. “If you haven’t tried Tesla Autopilot, you don’t know how awesome it is,” Musk wrote Wednesday on X, formerly Twitter.

The government has been investigating Autopilot for crashing into emergency vehicles parked on freeways, as well as hitting motorcycles and crossing tractor-trailers. It opened a formal probe in 2021 and since 2016 has sent investigators to 35 Tesla crashes that may involve partially automated driving systems. At least 17 people have died.

Tesla says Autopilot and a more sophisticated “Full Self-Driving” system cannot drive themselves and that drivers must be ready to intervene at all times. Autopilot generally can keep a car in its lane and a distance away from objects in front of it.

The special order tells Tesla to describe differences in the software update that reduces or eliminates instances where Autopilot tells drivers to apply pressure on the steering wheel, “including the amount of time that Autopilot is allowed to operate without prompting torque, and any warnings or chimes that are presented to the driver.”

The letter to Tesla Senior Legal Director Dinna Eskin orders the Austin, Texas, company to say why it installed the software update and how it justifies which consumers got it.

It also seeks reports of crashes and near misses involving vehicles with the software update. “Your response should include any plans to enable the subject software in consumer vehicles within the next calendar year,” Donaldson wrote in the letter.

A Tesla officer has to respond to the letter under oath by Aug. 25 or the agency will refer the matter to the Justice Department, which can seek a maximum penalty of more than $131 million.

Tesla’s system of monitoring drivers has been criticized by safety advocates and the National Transportation Safety Board for letting drivers check out when Autopilot is operating.

After investigating three crashes involving Autopilot, the NTSB recommended in 2017 that Tesla and five other automakers limit where the partially automated systems can be used to limited-access divided highways, and to bolster their systems that monitor drivers.

All of the automakers but Tesla responded. In 2021 NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy wrote a letter to Tesla CEO Elon Musk calling on him to act on the recommendations. It wasn’t clear early Wednesday whether Musk responded.

The NTSB investigates crashes but has no regulatory authority. It can only make recommendations to automakers or other federal agencies such as NHTSA.

Most other automakers use an infrared camera to make sure a driver is paying attention. Some Teslas lately have been equipped with cameras that watch drivers.

Jake Fisher, who heads auto testing for Consumer Reports, said Tesla may have activated the cameras to monitor drivers, and that may be the reason for relaxing the steering wheel notifications.

But during its last test of Autopilot in 2022, the cameras didn’t do anything, and older Teslas aren’t equipped with the cameras, Fisher said. However, the cameras did monitor drivers when using “Full Self-Driving,” Fisher said.

Cameras, he said, are better at ensuring that drivers pay attention than steering wheel monitors.

Tesla owners refer to alerts about hands on the steering wheel as “nags.”

When Autopilot was first introduced in 2015, it warned drivers to pay attention if it didn’t feel torque on the steering wheel for about three minutes, Fisher said. Later that was reduced to 30 seconds, but it changes between software updates, he said. “It always seems to be jumping around,” he said.

Consumer Reports also has found that it’s easy to bypass Tesla’s steering wheel monitoring system.

Earlier this month NHTSA sent investigators to a crash in Virginia in which a Tesla apparently on Autopilot ran underneath a tractor-trailer, killing the driver.

Next Up In News
Two Chicago firefighters escape after man locks them in basement with gasoline-covered floor
Child endangerment, gun charges filed after boy fatally shot in Garfield Park home
Dying, disabled prisoners stay behind bars, die despite Illinois law calling for medical release
Man, 21, fatally shot in Roseland Monday
8-year-old escapes attempted kidnapper in Lincoln Square
Man hospitalized after shooting himself during argument in South Shore
The Latest
poles__30_.jpg
Bears
Bears to shuffle roster again with waiver claims, free-agent signings
The Bears finalized the initial version of their 53-man active roster Tuesday, but the flood of players waived at the deadline presented opportunities to upgrade.
By Jason Lieser
 
Kankakee’s Tony Phillips (8) carries the ball against Nazareth.
High School Football
Seven teams that surprised with Week 1 victories
Several teams found a way to defy expectations and pull out unexpected victories in Week 1.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Ang Gardner (from left), Jeff Sweeney, Lucille Edlund and Stuart Elmore are among the “Chicago P.D.” production assistants helped with money from the shut-down show’s cast and crew.
Movies and TV
‘Chicago P.D.’ cast, producers pitch in to help show’s lowest-paid crew members during strikes
‘They have such great attitudes and work such hideous hours,’ co-star Amy Morton says of the production assistants.
By Mitch Dudek
 
A file photo of a Chicago fire truck.
Crime
Two Chicago firefighters escape after man locks them in basement with gasoline-covered floor
Other firefighters smashed a window to reach the battalion chief and lieutenant, who weren’t injured. The man was taken into custody and two knives and a loaded gun were recovered from the home, police said.
By Rosemary Sobol
 
Nick Winstead holds one of the biggest walleye caught in Chicago. Provided by Anthony Johnson
Targeting walleye in downtown Chicago at night
From a chance catch, Nick Winstead has learned to more regularly target and catch walleye in downtown Chicago.
By Dale Bowman
 