Coca-Cola ‘orb bottles’ celebrate ‘Star Wars’ — but only at theme parks

Spherical “orb” bottles of Coke, Diet Coke and Sprite designed by Coca-Cola and Disney will be available later this spring and summer at "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" theme park attractions only. | Courtesy Coca-Cola

You can’t get them at Star Wars Celebration this weekend in Chicago.

You can’t even get them at your local retailer.

Nope, the only place in this galaxy you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite soft drink from a specially designed “orb bottle” will be at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, when the new attraction opens May 31 at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, beginning Aug. 29.

The spherical bottles, designed in a partnership between Disney and Coca-Cola, are droidlike in style and boast resealable caps and “rusted” labels printed in Aurebesh, the written language of the “Star Wars” film franchise. The finished product came to fruition after three years of planning and design work between the two longtime corporate partners.

“When we first approached Coca-Cola and shared the idea of bringing their products into the Star Wars galaxy in a new and unique way, they immediately saw the opportunity to give our guests the refreshing drinks they love in a way that maintained the authenticity of the story – which is very important to us – and that was, frankly, just plain cool,” said Scott Trowbridge, portfolio creative executive and studio leader, Walt Disney Imagineering.

