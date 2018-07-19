Coffee meets bagels: Caribou Coffee to open inside Einstein Bros. Bagels

In celebration of the partnership, now through July 20, customers can enjoy $2.00 mochas and lattes in celebration of the new coffee offerings at their local Einstein Bros. Bagels locations. | Joe Shuman~For Sun-Times Media

Caribou Coffee fans in Chicago can rejoice. The coffee chain is returning to the Windy City but this time inside Einstein Bros. Bagels’ restaurants.

“Good coffee is important to our guests. The introduction of the Caribou Coffee brand into Einstein Bros. Bagels is just another way for us to bring quality menu items to them,” Leigh Anne Snider, president of Einstein Bros. Bagels, said in a news release.

“Now you don’t have to choose between a great coffee experience and a great breakfast sandwich, you can have both.”

Einstein Bros. Bagels is the largest bagel retail company with more than 700 stores, officials said.

Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. are both owned by JAB Holding Co. Caribou Coffee closed its coffee shops in the Chicago area in 2013.