Thousands of hotel workers on strike in downtown Chicago

Picket lines formed outside several downtown hotels before dawn Friday as hotel workers began striking for improved benefits.

One week after their union contract expired, thousands of employees are expected to stop work Friday to push for year-round health care. Negotiations on a new union contract had been ongoing for weeks but apparently had broken down.

One picketer outside the Hyatt Regency, Jessica Ramos, explained how her full-time status as a housekeeper translates to part-time health care coverage during the winter months.

“For the past 5 years I lost my health care 3 months out of the year — every year,” Ramos said. “We’re full-time workers.”

Employees were expected to walk out at 25 downtown hotels, including the Hyatt Regency, JW Marriott and Sheraton Grand Chicago, according to the hotel workers union, Unite Here Local 1.

“Hotels may slow down in the wintertime, but I still need my diabetes medication when I’m laid off,” a house attendant identified as Q. Rivers, who works at the Palmer House Hilton, said in a news release about the strike. “They work us like dogs when it’s busy and then kick us to the curb in the winter.

“Nobody should lose their health benefits just because it’s cold out,” Rivers added.

Union members voted on Aug. 15 to authorize a strike anytime after the end of the month, when their contracts expired. A total of 3,218 members, or 97 percent of those who participated, voted to allow the negotiating committee to call for a citywide strike, according to the union’s Twitter page.

Negotiations were scheduled to continue throughout September, according to a statement Friday morning from Hyatt’s Vice President of Labor Relations, Michael D’Angelo.

“We just completed our second negotiation meeting with Local 1 last week, where the union provided multiple proposals for the first time and indicated more will be forthcoming,” D’Angelo said. “Colleague benefits and wages remain unchanged as we negotiate a new agreement.”

The union, Local 1, said it represents over 15,000 hospitality and food service workers in Chicago.

“Striking hotel workers deserve sick days to see a doctor, workloads that keep them healthy, and wages that keep up with the cost of raising a family,” the union said in a statement.

Here’s a list of hotels where workers are striking, according to the union:

Ambassador Chicago

Crowne Plaza Hotel Chicago-Metro

Doubletree Chicago Magnificent Mile

Drake Hotel

Hampton Inn / Homewood Suites Magnificent Mile

Hilton Chicago

Holiday Inn Mart Plaza

Hotel Blake

Hyatt Regency Chicago

Hyatt Regency McCormick Place

Inn of Chicago

JW Marriott

Kimpton Hotel Allegro

Kimpton Hotel Palomar

Kinzie Hotel

Millennium Knickerbocker

Palmer House

Ritz-Carlton Chicago

Sheraton Grand Chicago

W Chicago City Center

W Chicago Lakeshore

Warwick Allerton

Westin Michigan Ave

Westin River North

Wyndham Grand

The union also said that strikes are possible at the following hotels:

Cambria Magnificent Mile

Fairmont Chicago

Hotel Raffaello

Park Hyatt Chicago

Tremont Chicago Hotel at Magnificent Mile

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Disclosure notice: Some labor organizations have ownership stakes in Sun-Times Media, including the Chicago Federation of Labor, which is affiliated with Unite Here Local 1.