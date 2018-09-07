Thousands of hotel workers on strike in downtown Chicago
Picket lines formed outside several downtown hotels before dawn Friday as hotel workers began striking for improved benefits.
One week after their union contract expired, thousands of employees are expected to stop work Friday to push for year-round health care. Negotiations on a new union contract had been ongoing for weeks but apparently had broken down.
One picketer outside the Hyatt Regency, Jessica Ramos, explained how her full-time status as a housekeeper translates to part-time health care coverage during the winter months.
“For the past 5 years I lost my health care 3 months out of the year — every year,” Ramos said. “We’re full-time workers.”
Employees were expected to walk out at 25 downtown hotels, including the Hyatt Regency, JW Marriott and Sheraton Grand Chicago, according to the hotel workers union, Unite Here Local 1.
“Hotels may slow down in the wintertime, but I still need my diabetes medication when I’m laid off,” a house attendant identified as Q. Rivers, who works at the Palmer House Hilton, said in a news release about the strike. “They work us like dogs when it’s busy and then kick us to the curb in the winter.
“Nobody should lose their health benefits just because it’s cold out,” Rivers added.
Union members voted on Aug. 15 to authorize a strike anytime after the end of the month, when their contracts expired. A total of 3,218 members, or 97 percent of those who participated, voted to allow the negotiating committee to call for a citywide strike, according to the union’s Twitter page.
Negotiations were scheduled to continue throughout September, according to a statement Friday morning from Hyatt’s Vice President of Labor Relations, Michael D’Angelo.
“We just completed our second negotiation meeting with Local 1 last week, where the union provided multiple proposals for the first time and indicated more will be forthcoming,” D’Angelo said. “Colleague benefits and wages remain unchanged as we negotiate a new agreement.”
The union, Local 1, said it represents over 15,000 hospitality and food service workers in Chicago.
“Striking hotel workers deserve sick days to see a doctor, workloads that keep them healthy, and wages that keep up with the cost of raising a family,” the union said in a statement.
Here’s a list of hotels where workers are striking, according to the union:
Ambassador Chicago
Crowne Plaza Hotel Chicago-Metro
Doubletree Chicago Magnificent Mile
Drake Hotel
Hampton Inn / Homewood Suites Magnificent Mile
Hilton Chicago
Holiday Inn Mart Plaza
Hotel Blake
Hyatt Regency Chicago
Hyatt Regency McCormick Place
Inn of Chicago
JW Marriott
Kimpton Hotel Allegro
Kimpton Hotel Palomar
Kinzie Hotel
Millennium Knickerbocker
Palmer House
Ritz-Carlton Chicago
Sheraton Grand Chicago
W Chicago City Center
W Chicago Lakeshore
Warwick Allerton
Westin Michigan Ave
Westin River North
Wyndham Grand
The union also said that strikes are possible at the following hotels:
Cambria Magnificent Mile
Fairmont Chicago
Hotel Raffaello
Park Hyatt Chicago
Tremont Chicago Hotel at Magnificent Mile
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
Disclosure notice: Some labor organizations have ownership stakes in Sun-Times Media, including the Chicago Federation of Labor, which is affiliated with Unite Here Local 1.