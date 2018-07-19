McDonald’s is rolling out it’s “90s Throwback Collection” on Thursday.
The event is dubbed “#McDeliveryDay.”
The “McDelivery Swag” includes T-shirts, Big Mac PopSockets, Pins, Bandana’s, Big Mac Socks and Fry Box Socks.
Customers must download the Uber Eats app, find a participating McDonald’s and add the McDelivery swag to their $5 minimum order.
The “McDelivery Day” items will be available on a first come, first served basis, the company said.
