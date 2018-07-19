McDonald’s touts throwback collection on ‘McDelivery Day’

McDonald’s is rolling out it’s “90s Throwback Collection” on Thursday.

The event is dubbed “#McDeliveryDay.”

The “McDelivery Swag” includes T-shirts, Big Mac PopSockets, Pins, Bandana’s, Big Mac Socks and Fry Box Socks.

Customers must download the Uber Eats app, find a participating McDonald’s and add the McDelivery swag to their $5 minimum order.

Thinkin’ ‘bout missin’ McDelivery Day? As if. 🍟😎✌️

Check out what we and @McDonalds have cooking up in your region: https://t.co/p7bZJZS9Bp pic.twitter.com/JHT1n8YeZ4 — Uber Eats (@UberEats) July 19, 2018

The “McDelivery Day” items will be available on a first come, first served basis, the company said.

RELATED: McDonald’s is giving away french fries for the rest of the year