McDonald’s is giving away french fries for the rest of the year

Every Friday until December 30, McDonald's customers can get free medium fries with a minimum $1 purchase. To access the coupon customers must first download the McDonald's app. | McDonald's

Fridays just got a little sweeter, or should we say … saltier.

For the rest of 2018, McDonald’s customers can get free medium fries with a minimum $1 purchase. The last day free fries will be available is Dec. 30.

To access the coupon, customers must first download the McDonald’s mobile app.

The offer is only valid for one use per customer each Friday.

