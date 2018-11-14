Monopoly for Millennials ignites backlash from Gen Y on Twitter

Monopoly for Millennials is not exactly a hit with the group it portrays. | Walmart.com

Monopoly for Millennials invites players to “take a break from the rat race” because “adulting is hard,” but the spoof doesn’t seem to be landing with its target audience.

The front of the box features Mr. Monopoly taking a selfie, holding a coffee and wearing earbuds, sunglasses and a participation ribbon. “Forget real estate, you can’t afford it anyway,” the box reads.

Unlike regular Monopoly, in which players collect money and properties, this game has players collect “experiences” like sitting on a “Friend’s Couch,” eating at a “Vegan Bistro” or attending a “Week-Long Meditation Retreat.” Players don’t pay rent, either, they visit each other.

“Money doesn’t always buy a great time, but experiences, whether they’re good — or weird — last forever,” reads the game’s description on Walmart’s website.

Some twenty-somethings found the game condescending, taking to Twitter to air their frustrations with this latest version of Monopoly.

I'm not sure who @hasbro made Monopoly for Millennials for? As if we don't get shit on enough lol… A game about millennial life should absolutely include paying rent. A lot of it. The vast majority of us can't afford to spend money on "experiences." Anyway, disappointed. — Sarah (@SarahTeeRaymo) November 12, 2018

Monopoly made a version of the game for both us millennials and baby boomers pic.twitter.com/JTfZ9tPBbw — 💐🏳️‍🌈Lulu🏳️‍🌈💐 🍕🌯🍕🌯 (@luulubuu) November 8, 2018

The game is nowhere to be found on Hasbro’s website. The company did not immediately respond to questions.