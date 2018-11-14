Monopoly for Millennials invites players to “take a break from the rat race” because “adulting is hard,” but the spoof doesn’t seem to be landing with its target audience.
The front of the box features Mr. Monopoly taking a selfie, holding a coffee and wearing earbuds, sunglasses and a participation ribbon. “Forget real estate, you can’t afford it anyway,” the box reads.
Unlike regular Monopoly, in which players collect money and properties, this game has players collect “experiences” like sitting on a “Friend’s Couch,” eating at a “Vegan Bistro” or attending a “Week-Long Meditation Retreat.” Players don’t pay rent, either, they visit each other.
“Money doesn’t always buy a great time, but experiences, whether they’re good — or weird — last forever,” reads the game’s description on Walmart’s website.
Some twenty-somethings found the game condescending, taking to Twitter to air their frustrations with this latest version of Monopoly.
The game is nowhere to be found on Hasbro’s website. The company did not immediately respond to questions.