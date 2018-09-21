Nokia cuts about 100 jobs from suburban Chicago office

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Officials say Nokia has laid off about 100 more employees from its suburban Chicago office, bringing the total number of job cuts at the facility over the past couple years to about 300.

The DuPage County Workforce Development director says the new layoffs at the Naperville office took effect this week and follow about 20 layoffs in July. Agency director Lisa Schvach tells the Naperville Sun that the job cuts were in departments including research and development, regional sales and corporate administration.

The Finnish maker of telecommunications gear has been reducing its staff size since its 2015 purchase of French-U.S. rival Alcatel-Lucent.

Schvach says the county has spent $1.3 million to enroll about 140 former Nokia Naperville employees in job training programs since the end of 2016.