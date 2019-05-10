Rihanna launching new fashion label Fenty with LVMH

In this Sept. 13, 2018 file photo, singer Rihanna attends the 4th annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

NEW YORK — Rihanna is partnering with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton to launch a new fashion label.

The pop star, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, announced Friday that a new line called Fenty will debut this spring and will be based in Paris.

Fenty “is centered on Rihanna, developed by her, and takes shape with her vision in terms of ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories, including commerciality and communication of the brand,” according to a press release.

Rihanna, who already has the lines Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, says in a statement that “designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us … I couldn’t imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together.”