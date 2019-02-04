Starbucks launches delivery service in Chicago

Starbucks Delivers will be available via the Uber Eats mobile app on iPhone and Android devices. | Getty Images

Chicago coffee drinkers can now get their Starbucks frappuccinos delivered with Uber Eats.

Starbucks Delivers officially launched Monday in Chicago. The coffee company teamed up with Uber Eats, Uber’s food delivery service, to deliver its popular coffee and tea-based drinks.

Chicago is one of the first cities to have access to the service, Starbucks said in a release. Currently, Starbucks Delivers is available in San Francisco and Miami. It plans to expand deliveries to Boston, New York and Washington D.C. in the next few weeks.

Most of Starbucks’ in-store offerings will be available on the Uber Eats app, with a delivery order booking fee of $2.49.