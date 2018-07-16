Two CVS employees fired after incident with customer at Edgewater store

CVS Health has fired two employees after a customer said a manager called police after she tried to use a coupon. | AP file photo

CVS Health has fired two employees involved in an incident with a customer Friday night.

It occurred at the CVS at 6150 N. Broadway, just south of Loyola University.

Camilla Hudson had posted a video on Facebook in which she said a store manager had called police after she tried to use a coupon. In her post, she said the manager told her he’d never seen a coupon like that.

In the video, the manager, identified as Morry Matson, is seen talking to police on the phone, describing her as African-American; she can be heard saying, “I’m black. Black isn’t a bad word.”

Monday morning, CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis issued a statement that “we have completed our investigation, and as a result the two store colleagues who were involved in this incident are no longer employed by CVS Health.”

It is not clear who the second employee is that DeAngelis is referring to.

Matson did not respond to a message from the Sun-Times on Saturday seeking comment.

Matson is running for 48th Ward alderman, but his campaign website was no longer active on Monday. He also is listed online as president of the Illinois chapter of the Log Cabin Republicans, a group advocating for LGBTQ conservatives.