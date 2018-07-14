Black woman says CVS manager called police because she had wrong coupon

A CVS manager is accused of calling the police on a black woman because she had a coupon he claimed was fraudulent.

Camilla Hudson wanted to use a manufacturer’s coupon at CVS on North Broadway on Friday night, but a manager who said he’d never seen a coupon like that called the police, she said in a Facebook post.

“So, THIS just happened: I had the police called on me for attempting to use a coupon @ the CVS Pharmacy located at 6150 N. Broadway in Chicago!” Hudson said in her widely shared Facebook post.

In the video, the manager, identified as Morry Matson, is seen shaking as he speaks with police on the phone. While describing her to police he calls her African-American to which she responds “I’m black. Black isn’t a bad word.”

Hudson said in her post that there were three officers who showed up in response and she spoke with them before leaving the store. Chicago police could not immediately respond to confirm.

“We sincerely apologize to Ms. Hudson for her experience in one of our stores. Our Region Director in Chicago contacted Ms. Hudson as soon as we were made aware of this incident. CVS has begun an investigation and we will take any corrective action that is warranted to prevent it from happening again,” CVS spokesperson Mike DeAngelis said in a statement. “CVS Pharmacy does not tolerate any practices that discriminate against any customer and we are committed to maintaining a welcoming and diverse environment in our stores. We have firm non-discrimination policies in place to help ensure that all customers are treated with respect and dignity. Profiling or any other type of discriminatory behavior is strictly prohibited.”

“He apologized profusely,” Hudson said in a Facebook message about the company’s regional director Joe Haas.