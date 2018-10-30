Uber, Divvy offer free rides on Election Day

Some people don’t go out and vote for one simple reason: They can’t get to the polls.

For those who need help getting to their voting site on Election Day, some companies are offering free or discounted rides to polling places.

Chicago-based Divvy is offering a free pass on Nov. 6. To access the free bike ride, users can enter in the code “VOTE18” to their Divvy app.

Uber is also providing free rides on voting day. The company will announce a promo code the day of that can be entered into the Uber app to obtain the ride.

Lyft is offering users half off any ride on Election Day. To score the discount, users can enter their ZIP code on Buzzfeed’s website to see the promo code in their app on Nov. 6.

