Sky win their first WNBA title after explosive fourth quarter

Leading up to tipoff nothing could crack the Sky’s expressionless demeanor.

Not family showing up early to sit courtside, nor fans in the first row with posters sharing their championship hopes

Good was the only feeling players and coach/general manager James Wade would divulge.

By the time the final buzzer sounded, securing their 80-74 win over the Mercury and the franchise’s first WNBA title the that cold exterior was cracked wide open and the tears flooded through.

Candace Parker hit a wide-open three that tied the game at 72 apiece. When her feet returned to the floor she looked back at all the fans, including her mom Sara sitting nearby.

Stefanie Dolson sunk the go-ahead layup, putting the Sky up by two with 82 seconds left in the game. Kahleah Copper fouled Diana Taurasi who was shooting from three, sending her to the line with 42 seconds left.

Taurasi hit two.

Courtney Vandersloot sealed the Sky’s win with a layup and two free-throws.

Game 4 was physical through all four quarters and the Mercury came out firing. It’s what was expected after Diana Taurasi left the media room Friday night yelling, “FIFTY! We can’t be any worse than fifty.”

Kahleah Copper got limited touches in the first half. The Mercury did a better job taking away easy driving lanes for her. When she did get to the rim, she was crowded and off-balance. Copper finished the first half with six points and the game with 10, showing up big in the fourth quarter.

Taurasi and Brittney Griner took the court with a look of vengeance in their eyes. During warmups, Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham emphasized that her team was ready.

Sky did a great job of taking Brittney Griner out of her game early on Friday night. Sunday, that wasn’t the case. She had 18 points on 80% shooting in the first half and by the end of the game had 28 points on 66% shooting.

Taurasi meanwhile was called for a technical early by the same official she shoved in Game 2. In the second quarter, she was called for two offensive charges. One was on Diamond DeShields and the other on Parker. Was it a response to the no-call for her shove? Possibly. Either way, Taurasi was not shy in expressing her displeasure with officials throughout Sunday’s Finals game. She finished with 14 points on 48.6% shooting.

The Sky’s hard hedging started to affect the Mercury in the second quarter which led to forced turnovers and easy transition buckets. Despite Griner’s dominance, the Sky still outscored the Mercury in the paint.

Late in the third quarter, the Mercury held tight to a 14-point lead. The Sky and Wintrust Arena’s spark appeared to be gone. Then, Parker knocked in a three from the top of the key. The next play down the court Vandersloot picked Skylar Diggins Smith’s pocket, passed the ball up the court to Parker for a transition layup cutting the Mercury’s lead to single digits.

The 10,378 fans at Wintrust Arena were sent to their feet as “defense” chants reverberated throughout.

Allie Quigley opened the fourth quarter with back-to-back three-point baskets, bringing the Sky within five of the Mercury.

Nothing could be heard over the “Let’s go Sky” chants. Quigley poured in 11 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Sky on their fourth-quarter run and to their first WNBA title.